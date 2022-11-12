Body Language Expert Says Kate Middleton’s Talk With Boy Showed How She Makes Children ‘Feel More Grown-Up’

TL;DR:

Kate Middleton chatted with a 3-year-old boy during a Nov. 9 appearance.

Examining the conversation, a body language expert said Kate Middleton’s “vocal tone” remains the same whether she’s talking to a child or an adult.

It “will often help children to feel more grown-up,” the expert said.

Kate Middleton | Daniel Leal – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate Middleton’s conversation with a 3-year-old during a November 2022 appearance was more than adorable. A body language expert says it emphasized something the British royal does, or rather doesn’t do, when talking to children.

Kate Middleton spoke with a boy during a Nov. 9 solo appearance

While visiting the Colham Manor Children’s Centre with the Maternal Mental Health Alliance on Nov. 9, the Princess of Wales took a moment to talk to Akeem, 3.

“My name is Catherine, very nice to meet you,” Kate replied when the boy asked her name.

Akeem took an interest in Kate’s red poppy pin prompting the royal to ask: “Do you know what this is for? It’s for remembering all the soldiers who died in the war.”

Finally, Kate gave the boy her poppy pin. According to a body language expert, the way the Princess of Wales spoke during the chat was telling.

Kate Middleton’s ‘vocal tone’ doesn’t change much when she talks to adults or children, expert explains

Body language expert Judi James examined Kate’s voice as she spoke to Akeem. James told the U.K.’s Express not only did she look “natural” but she also noted how the 40-year-old’s “vocal tone” doesn’t change whether she talks to children or adults.

Kate’s “vocal tone barely varies from when she speaks to adults,” James said, explaining the technique “will often help children to feel more grown-up and not patronised.”

“It gives the impression that she is speaking to an equal rather than a small child, asking him questions but without using the sing-songy voice people often adopt when they speak to a child,” James continued.

As for where Kate learned to keep her “vocal tone” the same, James called it something she’s “clearly learned via personal experience” as a mother of three to Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

Kate Middleton now looks ‘more confident’ during solo events, expert says

Kate Middleton | Daniel Leal/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The title change to Princess of Wales seems to have made a positive impact on Kate’s confidence. According to James, her body language’s changed and she’s become “more independent” and sure of herself in her new role.

“Now she seems to understand that she has been totally accepted as a leading royal in her own right,” James explained.“She is much more independent, often appearing more confident when she is working alone than with William.”

Kate’s confidence is evident in her public speaking too. “Her filmed addresses, speeches and messages are miles from the hesitant and slightly reluctant delivery style that she used to have,” James said.

Considering how Kate’s stepped into her new role, more spontaneous moments, like the one with the 3-year-old, could be on the way.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.

RELATED: How Kate Middleton Showed a Child Had Her ‘Total Attention’ With Her Coat in Wales, According to a Body Language Expert