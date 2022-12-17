Body Language Expert Says Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Were ‘In a State of Panic’ During Their ‘Freedom Flight’: ‘They Felt Exposed’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle discussed their experience as senior members of the royal family during their Netflix documentary Harry and Meghan. At one point, they showed what the final day of their royal tour was like. According to one body language expert, the duke and duchess seemed to be “in a state of panic” as they headed to the United States to start a new life.

Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the UK

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Harry and Meghan shared their story with Netflix about why they stepped away from royal duties. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex say things were OK in the beginning, but they eventually had to leave because of unwanted media attention and what they say was a lack of protection from the palace.

“I have 30 years experience of looking behind the curtain and seeing how this system works and how it runs,” says Harry during the docuseries. “I mean just constant briefings about other members of the family, about favors, inviting the press in. It’s a dirty game. There’s leaking but there’s also planting of stories.”

Harry and Meghan were ‘in a state of panic’ says a body language expert

According to body language expert Darren Stanton, Meghan and Harry seemed distressed during their flight out of the UK. During the docuseries, Harry referred to their flight as the “freedom flight.” Meghan and Harry appeared to want to leave as soon as possible and move on with their lives.

“There was a real sense of urgency in both Harry and Meghan’s faces as they flew to California,” says Stanton on behalf of Betfair Casino. “Even though they were thousands of feet above the ground, they both lowered their voices as if they didn’t want to be heard. The couple were obviously in a state of panic to get out of Canada, where they felt exposed.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared ‘stressed’ says Darren Stanton

Stanton also says the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seemed to be “stressed” during their trip. It was clear the last couple of years had taken a toll on the couple. Harry seemed happy but very tense as he spoke to the camera.

“Both Meghan and Harry looked really tired and stressed, while Meghan’s mother also showed empathy for the situation,” says Stanton. “The fact that Harry called it a “freedom flight” truly explains his mindset at the time. He very much saw it as a cat and mouse game, which was a time sensitive operation.”

Meghan reached out to actor and producer Tyler Perry for help. He offered to let her and Harry stay in his home until they found a permanent place to live. Perry says he understood why Harry and Meghan wanted to leave. He wanted to do whatever he could to help them find peace and happiness.

“They just wanted to be free,” says Perry. “They wanted to be free to love and be happy.”

