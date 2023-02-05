Body Language Expert Says Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Early in Their Relationship Shows Something Obvious Right From the Start

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries touched on their first meeting as well as the early stages of their relationship. So much has happened since they’ve been together but some of those older clips and photos left fans reminiscing about the beginning of their relationship.

As most royal watchers recall, the first public pictures of the couple together were taken at the 2017 Invictus Games. Now, a body language expert has analyzed a photo of them from that day and pointed out what was obvious about the pair right from the start.

Prince Harry meeting Meghan Markle onstage during the Invictus Games The Hague opening ceremony | Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Body language analyzed in first photos of Meghan and Harry at Invictus games

Harry and Meghan made their public debut as a couple during the Invictus Games in Toronto.

Prior to their appearance, royal watchers thought it was possible that Meghan would be present at some of the events since the Games were taking place in Canada where she lived while filming the show Suits. When she did show up with her then-beau cameras were eager to get plenty of pictures of them together.

Photos of Meghan and Harry holding hands and smiling at each other while cheering on the 550 competitors from 17 nations who took part in 12 adaptive sports, were seen all over the world.

What the expert observed in the early photos of the couple

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the Wheelchair Tennis on day 3 of the Invictus Games Toronto 2017 | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Patti Wood who is a body language expert and author of Snap: Making the Most of First Impressions, Body Language & Charisma analyzed photos of the couple during those Games and believes one in particular of them standing up and clapping shows something obvious about their compatibility back then.

“There are so many wonderful moments of their compatibility captured here,” Wood said referring to the above photo from the 2017 Invictus Games. As Reader’s Digest noted, the expert “reads their body language starting from the feet and going on up, and here, you can see how both Harry and Meghan stand with their feet equally spaced apart, their thighs at roughly the same distance, and a similar bend in their elbows and distance between their clapping hands. They are almost mirrored images of each other. It’s classic ‘mirroring and matching.'”

Wood added that even though that photo was taken early on in their courtship it really speaks to their compatibility and how in sync they were with each other right from the start.

Meghan has since appeared at plenty of Invictus Games festivities with her husband

Since that day in 2017, the now-Duke and Duchess of Sussex have attended Invictus Games festivities and competitions together.

“The Toronto Games were our first time out and about publicly in an official way,” Harry told People during the Games at The Hauge in 2022. “We were dating at the time, so it was a lot to take in, but fortunately, we were with the perfect community for that. Now, five years later, here we are in The Hague at the fifth Invictus Games, as parents of two and living in the U.S.”

