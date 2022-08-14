Body Language Expert Says Photos From Prince William’s Christening Show Princess Diana ‘Isolated’ and Other Royals Looking Like They’re at a ‘Funeral’

Less than a year after tying the knot, Prince Charles and Princess Diana welcomed their first son. Prince William was born on June 21, 1982, and was christened on Aug. 4. But photos from the baptism, which should have been a celebratory event, show some of the royals looking more like they were attending a “funeral,” according to a body language expert Judi James.

Here’s more on that and what James pointed out in the pictures of the Princess of Wales looking “isolated.”

Princess Diana holding Prince William on the day of his christening with Prince Charles in the background | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Expert noted that Princess Diana looked ‘slightly isolated’ from everyone

In August 2022, on what was the 40th anniversary of Prince William’s christening, James analyzed the photos from that day and gave an interesting take on Diana’s body language in some of the images as well as the rest of the royal family.

“In the middle of all the mixed reactions, Diana sits, slightly isolated and focusing totally on her new baby,” the expert told Express. “She almost appears oblivious of the camera and the rest of the Firm as she dotes on her small son.”

Princess Diana surrounded by several other royals and relatives following Prince William’s christening | Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

James explained: “Diana’s eyes are totally fixed on William here and, as a former nursery assistant, she employs the trick of using her little finger as a dummy to keep the baby from crying. Her right leg is lifted onto the chair to support her baby as effectively as possible. She, understandably, looks determined to put the care of that child above any royal traditions.

“These photos probably illustrate the first blooming of Diana as a besotted mother who is prepared to break some of the stuffier rules of the monarchy, as well as Charles’ disconnect from any role as an equally doting husband and hands-on, tactile modern father.”

James said some other royals looked like they were at a ‘funeral’

Members of the royal family pose for photo after Prince William’s christening at Buckingham Palace | Fox Photos/Getty Images

When speaking about the body language of other members of the family displayed in the photos, James opined that some looked like they were at a “funeral” and Prince Charles appeared “awkward.”

According to James: “There are some body language poses at William’s christening that suggests the royals are at a funeral rather than a joyful event. Charles’ rigid smile and the way he is posing behind [his then-wife and child] would make it hard to pick him out as the father. He looks disassociated and awkward here.”

James also observed: “The queen is rigid and distant beside Diana. Although there is slightly more natural warmth and bonding from the Queen Mother on her other side. It’s only Prince Philip breaking ranks to smile at the new heir to the throne with the look of a doting grandpa.”

