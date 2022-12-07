Body Language Expert Says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Show Signs of ‘Unity, Excitement and Unadulterated Pleasure’ During New York Night Out

A body language expert analyzed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s behavior during their recent appearance at the Ripple of Hope Gala in New York City. Subsequently, the expert claimed the couple’s subtle gestures toward each other showed signs of “unity, excitement, and unadulterated pleasure.” However, the couple also sent a “strong message of A-lister unity and validation of purpose,” they added.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Body Language at the Ripple of Hope Gala showed signs of ‘unity, excitement, and unadulterated pleasure’

Body language expert Judi James told The Daily Mail Meghan and Harry appeared “excited and utterly delighted” to attend. The Ripple of Hope Gala honors honored exemplary leaders across government, business, advocacy, and entertainment who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to social change and worked to protect and advance equity, justice, and human rights. The event is named for Robert F. Kennedy.

Meghan and Harry were honored alongside Frank Baker, Brian Moynihan, Michael Polsky, Founder and CEO of Invenergy; Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, Bill Russell and the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

James shared these revealing details regarding the couple’s body language. “Harry and Meghan have probably never sent out a stronger message of A-lister unity and validation of purpose as they do here.”

Meghan and Harry displayed ‘excitement and unadulterated pleasure’ at the New York event, says expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive at the Ripple of Hope Gala in New York City | Mike Coppola/Getty Images

James deduced from their body language the couple was happy to be recognized by the organization for their humanitarian work. However, “Their eye expressions and wide-mouth smiles signal excitement and unadulterated pleasure here,” James continued.

“The haunted gaze has gone; instead, we have a man grinning playfully from ear to ear,” said James of Prince Harry’s reaction throughout the evening.

Harry and Meghan’s hand-holding was ‘romantic’ and ‘symbolic’

Tonight, we’re presenting the #RippleofHope award to these incredible changemakers for their dedication to social change and making our world a better and more hopeful place. Join us tonight in congratulating these inspiring leaders! #RFKAwards pic.twitter.com/8cJjYRYJlR — Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights (@RFKHumanRights) December 6, 2022

Subsequently, the couple held hands throughout the event, a gesture both “romantic” and “symbolic,” said James. ‘During the ordinary clasp, Harry’s knuckles appear to have whitened to suggest he is holding his wife tight. The other clasp involves the entwined, meshed fingers that show a desire for intense closeness.”

“And, of course, Meghan’s signature validation ritual is in both the hand clasp and the date-night arm around her shoulder. She has used that since their engagement photos. Meghan places her free hand over Harry’s to add to the intensity of the clasp or gesture,” James concluded.

The couple responded to winning the award with gratitude, as reported by the BBC. “Our hope with this award is to inspire a new generation of leadership in the arts. Where diverse up-and-coming talent has a platform to have their voices heard, and their stories told.”

“The values of the RFK Foundation and the Archewell Foundation align in our shared belief of courage over fear, love over hate. “Together, we know that a ripple of hope can turn into a wave of change.”

The first three installments of Meghan and Harry’s Netflix series debut beginning December 8.

RELATED: Meghan Markle Puts Andy Cohen in the Hot Seat, Says She ‘Couldn’t Get Booked’ on ‘Watch What Happens Live’