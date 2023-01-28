Prince Harry has been opening up about his personal life and family, and a body language expert says the Duke of Sussex shows signs that he would “do anything” to protect Meghan Markle and their two children. Here are the clues the expert says prove Harry is a devoted husband and father who would go to extraordinary lengths to protect his loved ones.

Prince Harry has been sharing secrets about his childhood and the royal family

The Duke of Sussex has been opening up about growing up as part of the British royal family. In December 2022, he and his wife, Meghan Markle, released the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. On Jan. 10, the Duke of Sussex’s controversial tell-all memoir, Spare, came out. Harry has also recently done interviews with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes and Tom Bradby on ITV.

In his conversation with Cooper, the prince spoke of how he felt after losing his mother, Princess Diana, who died in a tragic car accident when he was 12 years old. He recalled greeting mourners outside Kensington Palace the day before his mother’s funeral.

“When you see those videos now, what do you think?” Cooper asked (via YouTube). “I think it’s bizarre,” Harry responded. Later he added, “I do remember one of the strangest parts to it was taking flowers from people and then placing those flowers with the rest of them. As if I was some sort of middle person for their grief. And that really stood out for me.”

And in 2017, Harry told Newsweek how he felt about walking behind Diana’s coffin in a televised funeral procession viewed by over 32 million people. “My mother had just died, and I had to walk a long way behind her coffin, surrounded by thousands of people watching me while millions more did on television,” he said. “I don’t think any child should be asked to do that, under any circumstances. I don’t think it would happen today.”

A body language expert says Prince Harry ‘will do anything’ to protect his family

After Prince Harry shared some of his childhood experiences, particularly after the death of Princess Diana, a body language expert said the Duke of Sussex is highly protective of his own family. He married Meghan Markle in 2018, and they share two children, Archie and Lilibet.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, Former police officer Darren Stanton, known as the “Human Lie Detector,” analyzed Prince Harry’s interviews with Anderson Cooper and Tom Bradby. Stanton said Harry showed genuine emotion and honesty while describing how he attempted to heal after his mother’s death.

“Despite the sensitive topic, there were no questions that were asked of Harry that caused him to be evasive, disruptive or indeed outright object. As ever, he wore his heart on his sleeve and was open and honest,” Stanton said. “His answers were completely congruent and consistent with being truthful. Overall, I believe Harry gave a true and accurate reflection of the way he actually feels, thinks and believes. It’s clear he dotes on his family very much and will do anything to protect them from external forces.”

The Duke of Sussex has shown his protective nature in the past

Prince Harry has shown signs of his protective nature in the past. An inside source opined that the Duke of Sussex goes to great lengths to take care of Meghan Markle because, as a child, he couldn’t shield Princess Diana.

“It’s my opinion that Harry feels he couldn’t protect his mother, so he’s going all out to protect his wife,” a royal courtier reportedly said (via Glamour). “This is his way of atoning.”

And in an event for 5 Rights Foundation titled “Making Child Online Safety a Reality,” Prince Harry opened up about his concerns for his children’s safety on the internet.

“As parents, my wife and I are concerned about the next generation growing up in a world where they are treated as digital experiments for companies to make money and where things like hatred and harm are somehow normalized,” Harry said (per Woman & Home). The Duke of Sussex has been vocal about the harassment his wife received after they started dating.

“We want our children and all children to feel empowered to speak up,” he continued. “My two little ones are still at their age of innocence. Sometimes I feel like I can keep them away from the online harm that they could face in the future forever, but I’m learning to know better.”

