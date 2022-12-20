Body Language Expert Says Prince Harry ‘Displayed a Lot of Anger’ Throughout Netflix Documentary and the Duke Will Continue to Speak Out

Fans and critics still can’t stop talking about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s Netflix docuseries after the streaming giant released the final three episodes on Dec. 15. The Sussexes made allegations against some of Harry’s family members and according to a body language expert, the prince showed ‘a lot of anger’ when he spoke about them.

Here’s what the expert noticed about the Duke of Sussex‘s demeanor and why Harry could continue the assault on his relatives and speaking out against the media for years to come.

Black-and-white photo of Prince Harry at the Virgin Money London Marathon | Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan recapped their royal exit and whose choice it was

During episode five of Harry & Meghan, the prince opened up about their decision to step back as working royals and who ultimately made the choice to do so.

“How predictable that, you know, the woman is to be blamed for the decision of a couple,” Harry said before adding, “In fact, it was my decision. She never asked to leave. I was the one that had to see it for myself. But it’s misogyny at its best.”

Harry also spoke about how he’s been uncomfortable with the constant media attention since he was a child.

In Volume I of the docuseries Harry explained that the “paparazzi used to harass us to the point where we had to be forced into smiling and answering questions to the traveling press pack. That made me feel really uncomfortable from the get-go.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend day 1 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse in 2018 | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Body language expert says the duke displayed ‘a lot of anger’ in documentary

Darren Stanton is a leading body language and behavioral expert who worked for the Nottinghamshire Police for nearly two decades. He’s been dubbed “the human lie detector” and has appeared on several television programs offering his expertise. Stanton spoke on behalf of Slingo after analyzing Prince Harry’s body language when he talked about the media and his family.

“From the documentary, it’s clear that Harry holds great contempt for the situation that played out as he and Meghan left the royal family,” Stanton noted. “What is clear from the interaction between Meghan and Harry and Harry‘s body language especially is that he displays a lot of anger throughout the documentary when speaking about the media and the treatment of Meghan. She is a woman that he loves immensely and is clear he will do anything within his power to protect her.”

Stanton added: “From the body language displayed by him and Meghan during the documentary, they are very tactile and they have prolonged eye contact reserved for people very much in love.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Netflix

Expert also says expect Harry to continue to speak out when he’s unhappy

Stanton also believes we can expect more of Harry speaking out in the future as he’s no longer a working royal and even before stepping down was already moving away from the Firm’s old never-complain, never-explain policy.

The expert opined: “I think what is perfectly obvious is that now more than ever, while the royals previously said nothing and maintained silence like the queen used to do, it’s clear that the new wave of royals has departed from that. With William and Harry especially we are going to see a new chapter in how the royal family convey themselves and also their relationship with the media. We are seeing a much more outspoken version of Harry and I feel this will continue even more as the years progress. We will see Harry becoming a lot more vocal when he is not happy.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.