Body Language Expert Says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Subtle Move in Public Gives a Major Hint About Their Relationship

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle share a deep love, according to an expert who read the couple’s body language before they traveled to the UK for the Queen’s Jubilee. Here are the subtle moves that the expert says show Harry and Meghan’s profound love.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are almost always seen holding hands

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been showing PDA ever since they came out as a couple. They are almost always seen looking into each other’s eyes or making physical contact.

Body language expert Inbaal Honigman gave her take on why the Sussexes are always holding hands in public.

“Looking at Harry and Meghan, they are certainly in love,” Honigman told Express. “They haven’t been married for that many years, and are still having babies, which is a very loving stage of a relationship. So their constant hand-holding, cuddling, leaning on each other, are displays of affection, which are definitely genuine and not for the cameras.”

The expert picked up on another habit of the royal and the former Suits star. “Their facial expressions are always complete – smiling eyes with a smiling mouth, a concerned face with a furrowed brow, a serious face,” Honigman said. “They don’t pull fake faces, but they’re not always 100% united in their responses. They know each other well, but have not morphed into one another, which in itself is actually healthy.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are "Infatuated" With Each Other, According to a Body Language Expert https://t.co/ZrUc5Zo7wo pic.twitter.com/9LR5dnHvZD — Marie Claire (@marieclaire) July 30, 2018

An expert said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s body language shows they are still ‘deeply in love’

Another body language expert, Darren Stanton, examined photos and footage from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent appearances and concluded they are more in love than ever.

“Similar to Kate and William, Harry and Meghan have grown much more accustomed to public displays of affection, like holding hands or exchanging long glances with one another,” the expert told PureWow (on behalf of Slingo). “The strong eye contact between the pair is a clear indicator that Harry is completely head over heels for Meghan. He is often seen prolonging eye contact with Meghan – a behavior we usually reserve for romantic partners and a tell-tale sign of deep rapport, suggesting Harry is deeply in love.”

Stanton pointed out that the couple is very affectionate in public. “Both Harry and Meghan are very tactile with one another,” he noted. “When they hold hands, not only are their hands intertwined but their forearms also touch, signifying the deep connection they have,” he explained.

The expert claimed the couple’s recent interactions show a positive shift in their relationship dynamic. “This wasn’t so prevalent in the early days of their relationship as it is now, proving how their relationship has strengthened and evolved over time,” Stanton said.

https://twitter.com/HelloCanada/status/1098004318622543872

Prince William and Kate Middleton may have been inspired to change their body language

Another expert opined that Harry’s brother Prince William, and his wife, Duchess Kate Middleton, might be showing more affection thanks to Harry and Meghan.

Body language expert Judi James noticed that over the last year, the Duke and Duchess of Oxford have been much more affectionate in public, and she thinks it’s because of Harry and Meghan. She reviewed footage of William and Kate at an event celebrating Shout’s Crisis Volunteers, where the Prince placed his hand on his wife’s back.

“There does seem to be a slow but steady increase in the PDA rate between Kate and William over the past year or so, with this affectionate back-stroke display being the most recent example,” James told Express.

“The couple might not simply be taking their lead from the intensely-tactile Harry and Meghan, but the way that the Sussex’s PDAs have been positively received might just have allowed the normally super-formal and quite traditionally royal William to relax a little and show his affection for his wife more openly now and again.”

RELATED: Royal Fans Think Prince Harry and Meghan’s Daughter, Lilibet, Looks Identical to Princess Charlotte in These Photos