Body Language Expert Says Prince Harry Shows ‘Childlike and Vulnerable’ Signals in Netflix Documentary and Meghan Markle Appears ‘Dominant’

A body language expert analyzed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s gestures and facial expressions in the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan. According to the expert, Meghan appears “more confident” than Harry, who shows “childlike and vulnerable” body language.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Rolf Vennenbernd/picture alliance via Getty Images

Body language expert shares analysis of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Netflix docuseries

The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan give an inside look at the couple’s early relationship and Meghan’s adjustment to royal protocols and life in the spotlight.

Body language expert Judi James analyzed the couple’s gestures and expressions in the documentary interviews. She told Express, “It’s no surprise that Harry and Meghan show as a loving and devoted couple in the new Netflix documentary as their love story underpins the whole series, but the intensity of what looks like Harry’s anxiety over their relationship is a new angle.”

She continued, “From the word go here we see Meghan portrayed as a happy, free-wheeling woman with a ‘career’ a ‘life’ and a ‘path’ before, as she says, rolling her eyes in mock dismissiveness, ‘along came H.’”

James pointed out, “Harry tells us that Meghan ‘sacrificed everything to join me in my world’, showing clearly how he believes the luck balanced heavily in his favor when they met.”

Meghan Markle adopts a ‘dominant tone’ during Netflix interview with Prince Harry, expert says

James noted how the show depicted a contrast in Harry and Meghan’s lives at the time. “His life as a prince is shown as hellish thanks to press intrusion while Meghan had the joyful, fun life of a high profile, successful US actress,” she explained

The expert noted, “As a result we see the couple together on the sofa, with Harry using the eye-checking signals to suggest he is tuned into a more confident and perhaps more relaxed-looking Meghan.”

James explained, “Meghan is happy sharing their first date experiences, where she was making judgments over his type of ego when he turned up late.”

The body language expert pointed out Meghan’s tone and Harry’s facial expression at this moment. “As Meghan takes a more dominant tone about his late arrival Harry’s facial expression seems to regurgitate the anxiety he felt at the time and still now in retrospect that she might not have dated him again,” James said.

She also looked at Harry’s “childlike and vulnerable” body language. “Harry’s signals become childlike and vulnerable as he mock-whispers to the interviewer that Meghan was late for their second date,” she shared.

“And Meghan’s expression as her head snaps round suggests a maternal slant to their relationship, as well as the more passionate side we were shown in a series of very revealing photos,” James added.

Expert notes Prince Harry shows ‘anxiety’ and ‘fear of losing Meghan’ in interview

James echoed some of her analysis of Harry and Meghan with Femail, pointing out the anxiety Harry displayed in the documentary.

The body language expert explained, “Harry’s fear of losing Meghan looks on-going, suggesting the kind of intense love that includes high levels of anxiety.”

James continued, “He almost looked like a child as they sat together during their interview, gazing anxiously at Meghan’s face as she scolded him for arriving late for their first date and even whispering in a naughty aside to the camera about how ‘she was late’ for their second date.”

Meghan, she said, was more confident, perhaps a result of her former career as an actor. The Duchess of Sussex “pressed her lips together and shook her head to suggest how [Harry] had disrupted her free, fun and successful life,” James noted.