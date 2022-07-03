Body Language Expert Says Prince Harry Is Still ‘Deeply in Love’ With Meghan Markle, Despite Royal Rift

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle are still “deeply in love,” according to an expert who read the couple’s body language before they traveled to the UK for the Queen’s Jubilee. Despite rumors that Harry and Meghan’s relationship is under pressure, or that she caused a rift between Harry and Prince William, the expert says their interactions demonstrate profound love and affection.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

There have been rumors that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship is strained

Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan Markle, and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, recently traveled to the UK to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. It was the couple’s first public appearance in the UK since 2019.

Harry previously told Oprah (via Marie Claire) that, although the “UK is [his] home,” he had to leave due to a “lack of support and lack of understanding” from the royal family.

Shortly before they traveled to England, Harry participated in a polo match in Santa Barbara. Meghan accompanied him, and one body language expert said she appeared “over-possessive and maternal” toward her husband.

Body language expert Judi James reviewed footage and photos from the polo match, and she told Express that “Meghan adopted ‘command, control, steer’ mode, placing both hands around Harry’s face as they kissed.”

Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, also expressed concern after the polo match. “I feel that, from [Meghan’s] body language at the polo, she came across as smothering,” he told OK! Magazine.

Meghan's sweet gesture to Harry looks 'out of place' at macho polo, says expert https://t.co/QiUBeLWwyO pic.twitter.com/eX7wqHOUUi — Mirror Royal (@MirrorRoyal) May 23, 2022

An expert said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s body language shows they are still ‘deeply in love’

Despite rumors that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship was struggling, another body language expert said it appears the couple is more in love than ever. Body language expert Darren Stanton examined photos and footage from the couple’s recent appearances and concluded they are “deeply in love.”

“Similar to Kate and William, Harry and Meghan have grown much more accustomed to public displays of affection, like holding hands or exchanging long glances with one another,” Stanton told PureWow (on behalf of Slingo). “The strong eye contact between the pair is a clear indicator that Harry is completely head over heels for Meghan. He is often seen prolonging eye contact with Meghan – a behavior we usually reserve for romantic partners and a tell-tale sign of deep rapport, suggesting Harry is deeply in love.”

Stanton described how the couple’s interactions show a positive transformation in their relationship. “Both Harry and Meghan are very tactile with one another. When they hold hands, not only are their hands intertwined but their forearms also touch, signifying the deep connection they have,” he explained. “This wasn’t so prevalent in the early days of their relationship as it is now, proving how their relationship has strengthened and evolved over time.”

Harry and Meghan relaunched their lives away from a toxic environment, shut out all the incessant noise, helped so many by being open about their mental health struggles and miscarriage, and created space for themselves, Archie, and this new bebe to thrive. We love to see it. pic.twitter.com/1NsptuM7IK — Ashley Spencer (@AshleyySpencer) February 15, 2021

The former ‘Suits’ star allegedly caused a rift between her husband and his brother, Prince William

Besides the gossip surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship, there have also been rumors that the Duchess of Sussex created a rift between her husband and his brother, Prince William.

It was widely believed that Markle and Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton, didn’t get along. But veteran royal reporter Katie Nicholl revealed that it was actually William and Harry who clashed.

According to Nicholl’s sources, the brothers had a severe disagreement around Christmas 2018, when Harry told William he wasn’t welcoming Meghan into the royal family.

“Harry felt William wasn’t rolling out the red carpet for Meghan and told him so,” said Nicholl’s source (per Cosmopolitan). “They had a bit of a fallout, which was only resolved when Charles stepped in and asked William to make an effort. That’s when the Cambridges invited the Sussexes to spend Christmas with them.”

In the documentary Kate v. Meghan: Princesses at War?, Katie Nicholl explained, “William was quite concerned that the relationship had moved so quickly. And being close to Harry, probably the only person close enough to say to Harry, ‘This seems to be moving quickly, are you sure?’”

She believes William had the best intentions for his younger brother. “I think what was meant as well-intended brotherly advice just riled Harry,” Nicholl opined. “Harry is hugely protective of Meghan. He saw that as criticism. He interpreted that as his brother not really being behind this marriage, this union, and I don’t think things have been quite right ever since.”

