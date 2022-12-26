Body Language Expert Says the Way Meghan Markle Always Looks Directly Into Cameras Is ‘Fearless’

Meghan Markle’s body language when she looks directly into a camera is “fearless,” according to one expert. Her experience in front of the camera as an actor definitely prepared her well for a life in the spotlight.

Meghan Markle has a ‘tendency to stare directly at the cameras,’ expert says

Body language expert Inbaal Honigman shared her analysis of the way Meghan often seems to be captured staring directly at a camera, telling Express it’s all about eye contact.

“Meghan’s tendency to stare directly at the cameras when she is being photographed is only a natural extension of her habit of maintaining eye contact with people she talks to,” Honigman said.

“In terms of body language, direct eye contact shows a person who is attentive and happy to listen,” she continued. “It’s a mark of honesty and interest.”

The expert added, “When people look directly at their conversation partner, they are seen as more sociable and authentic.”

She noted, “By the same token, looking directly at the camera, makes Meghan appear more focused and involved.”

Meghan Markle’s body language is ‘fearless’ because she maintains eye contact, expert says

The body language expert further shared the way Meghan’s eye contact is “fearless” and conveys confidence.

“She’s keeping an eye on what’s going on around her, and she’s on the ball and in charge of her surroundings,” Honigman explained.

“Eye contact can make some people feel uneasy because it’s a show of confidence and fearlessness,” she noted. “Not everyone likes confident people!”

Honigman called Meghan “fearless,” explaining, “But Meghan’s fearless body language is necessary for her to keep herself and her family safe.”

She shared how “Meghan’s fearless approach to life is fully represented in her astrological chart” as the Duchess of Sussex is a Leo, “which is a proud and courageous sign,” the expert explained.

According to Honigman, “Those born under the sign of the lion are confident and ambitious, as well as generous and sunny. Leos aren’t afraid of something as natural as eye contact! They face life head-on and prefer to look their foes in the eye, rather than hide away.”

Honigman added, “The confidence she exudes in everyday life is also present when she’s checking out those paparazzi by the side of the road.”

Meghan’s acting background allows her to connect with cameras, body language expert shares

In an interview with woman&home, body language expert Judi James looked at the way Meghan connects with cameras so easily during red carpet appearances compared to Kate Middleton.

“Kate will wave to the crowds but then she will hone in on their hosts, chatting while the photos are being taken,” James explained.

The body language expert continued, “She doesn’t work the cameras or court them in the way Meghan does, she just stands and smiles and lets the photographers get their shots.”

Meghan, however, “has a much closer relationship with cameras thanks to her time as an actress,” James said.

According to the body language expert, “When we watch her posing on the red carpet we can see her eyes instinctively working each of the cameras separately to get a good shot with lots of eye connection. She glances back over her shoulder at them and she smiles at them in a much more direct and personal way.”

