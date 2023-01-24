Body Language Expert Shares Theory About Why Some People Don’t Like Meghan Markle 

A body language expert explained his theory for why some people hate Meghan Markle. During an analysis of the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, the expert pinpointed a Meghan moment that illustrates how she rubs people the wrong way.

Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan Markle told a story about camping with Prince Harry in Botswana

In a video for The Behavioral Arts YouTube channel, body language analyst Spidey pointed out a moment in the docuseries when Meghan told a story.

In the clip, Meghan spoke about how she and Harry were camping together in Botswana for their third date. They were enjoying their time alone but Meghan had some concerns about how safe they were in the tent. Harry was there to reassure her and protect her.

In retelling the story, she shared her concern about flying to Botswana with Harry. “What if we don’t like each other?” she asked. “And then we’re stuck in the middle of the bush in a tent?”

The documentary cut to Meghan and Harry seated together, where she explained the worries she had while camping. “In the middle of the night, just… I hear this rustling. I see a shadow and I’m like, ‘Oh my god. What is that?’ It’s like an elephant munching leaves above the tent,” she said. “I’m like ‘Are we safe? Is this fine?’ He’s like ‘We’re fine. I promise I’ll keep you safe.’”

She added, “And I believed him.”

Harry interjected, “You put a lot of faith and a lot of trust in me.”

Spidey pointed out “the important thing for him there is that she put faith in him to protect her.”

Body language expert gives perspective about how performers speak to children vs. adults

Spidey then gave some background about his experience as a performer and a mentalist. He explained how he’s studied magic, mentalism, and performance and pointed out the difference in the way a magician or mentalist will speak to children.

“One of them is exaggerated facial expressions,” he said, as well as a “purposeful shift in cadence and tone.” He also noted the use of “exaggerated illustrators,” or “the gestures we make to emphasize our points.”

He noted that if someone performing for adults uses the same gestures and tone they use at a kids’ show, it comes off as “very corny, very fake.” Spidey explained, “Adults do not like to be spoken to the way kids are spoken to. And we know this, we study this. We stay away from this.”

Expert shares theory about why some people hate Meghan Markle

The expert then applied that knowledge to the way Meghan talks.

“And that distinction, that fact that we know that adults don’t like to be spoken to the way children are spoken to, is the reason that I believe a lot of people — even if they don’t really know why — do not like Meghan Markle,” Spidey shared. “Because she speaks the way you would speak to children.”

With that information, he returned to the clip to look at the way she told the story about camping with Harry. She whispered and used bigger hand gestures while describing the elephant outside of their tent. “It’s so emphasized, it’s so exaggerated, that subconsciously it feels fake,” he said.

Spidey continued, “And she doesn’t only do this when she tells stories, she does this a lot when she talks. The facial expressions are exaggerated, the gestures are exaggerated. But then she might start whispering at some point.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.