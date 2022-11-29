Body Language Expert Reveals the Telltale Sign of How Meghan Markle Copes Under Pressure

Royal watchers have often speculated how Meghan Markle has come to terms with life as a member of the British royal family. Under the media’s watchful eye, Meghan has navigated life in the House of Windsor. A body language expert claims a telltale sign reveals how Meghan copes under pressure. This commonplace habit occurs when she is uncertain or overwhelmed in a particular situation.

Meghan Markle’s engagement announcement alongside Prince Harry was the first time royal watchers noticed a prominent habit

Royal watchers met the former Suits star during her official 2017 engagement announcement with Prince Harry. This was the first time Meghan had faced deep public scrutiny as a soon-to-be-royal. Therefore, as the couple posed for photographers, Meghan repeatedly pushed her hair away from her face.

During the event, it was believed the move may have been so photographers could get a better photograph. However, as Markle continued to face the public as a royal family member, she touched her hair more and more.

At the time, Good Housekeeping reported that there could have been two reasons why the Duchess of Sussex always appeared to be moving her tresses about. The first may be simply out of habit.

If Meghan touched her hair when she was not in the spotlight, such as when she spoke on the phone or watched television, then playing with her hair was simply a habit. However, a body language expert claims her repetitive action could hide a more distressing reason.

Meghan Markle could be trying to stay calm under pressure, says body language, expert

Meghan has discussed the stressors she experienced as a member of the House of Windsor since first revealing her experience as a royal family member to Oprah Winfrey. She told the interviewer, “Unlike what you see in the movies, there’s no class on how to speak, how to cross your legs, how to be royal,” she said.

The tension of royal life reportedly reached a breaking point for Meghan when she was pregnant. The Duchess of Sussex admitted she had dark thoughts while in her second trimester with her son Archie. She reportedly sought help from the palace. “I went to the institution and said I needed to go somewhere to get help…and I was told I couldn’t. That it wouldn’t be good for the institution.”

Therefore, Elizabeth Kuhnke claims that Meghan’s habit of touching her hair could be a way to self-soothe under pressure. Kuhnke, a bestselling author on the subject of communication and non-verbal behaviors, shared her remarks with The Daily Mail.

“It’s a physical and psychological calming gesture when feeling uncomfortable or stressed,” she told the outlet. “It’s the adult version of a child clutching a favorite toy, mother’s skirt, or father’s hand. When feeling anxious and not knowing what to do or say,” Kuhnke explained.

Does Meghan Markle still play with her hair as a way to self-soothe?

Most recently, Meghan was seen touching her hair at the memorial for Queen Elizabeth II. Page Six reported that during a walkabout alongside her husband, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Sussex continued to push her hair away from her face as the quartet met onlookers who paid their respects to the late monarch.

Meghan later addressed mental health stigma during an episode of her Archetypes podcast. For the episode titled “The Decoding of Crazy,” the Duchess of Sussex was joined by actor Constance Wu, comedian and writer Jenny Slate, and activist and Bollywood star Deepika Padukone.

She added that the stigma surrounding the word “crazy” has a silencing effect. “This effect is where women experience real mental health issues. They get scared, stay quiet, internalize, and repress for far too long.”

On the podcast, Meghan spoke of her own mental health struggles and experience with the stigma. She described how Harry referred her to a mental health professional when she was at her worst point.

