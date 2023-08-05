A body language expert is claiming that the Duchess of Sussex being asked not to walk on the red carpet with Harry may have been "less dramatic" than it appeared.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have walked numerous red carpets together over the years but royal watchers always found one moment very odd when the duchess was asked not to walk on the carpet with her husband.

During a trip to Morrocco, Meghan was actually led off to the side while the Duke of Sussex remained on the red carpet, and the reason why has never been explained. Now though viral video of the event and fan theories have a body language expert breaking down the footage to try and figure out what was going on.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are welcomed by British Ambassador to Morocco as they arrive at Casablanca Airport | Hannah McKay – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Fan theory of why Meghan wasn’t allowed to be on the red carpet with Prince Harry

The moment in question took place during the Sussexes’ royal tour in Morocco in 2019.

Video of the duchess being escorted to the side while Harry continued to walk up in the middle of the carpet has been shared on TikTok. The video has racked up more than 400,000 likes and tens of thousands of comments.

The text that accompanies the 14-second clip reads: “Moments Meghan Markle got grounded by royal protocol. See how she was shown a different path from Harry’s away from the red carpet in Morocco. This was Morocco telling Meghan that red carpets are for royals only.”

The issue with that theory though is that Meghan and Harry were already married at the time and therefore the Duchess of Sussex was considered a “royal,” which is why an expert isn’t buying that explanation.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at Casablanca Airport in Morocco | Hannah McKay – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Expert offers other theory as to why Meghan couldn’t walk with Harry

Body language and behavioral expert Judi James analyzed the footage of the former Suits star being led off the carpet and spoke to the Daily Record about what she noticed with the gestures and non-verbal communication in the clip.

James claimed that moments like these “need context as they are often less dramatic than they look.”

She explained: “Harry and Meghan both receive what looks like a fulsome welcome as they arrive from their car here and their hosts are clearly offering them some polite ushering rituals to help them walk in the right direction without any discomfort.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry photographed after arriving in Morocco | Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

“Harry seems perfectly aware that his immediate job will be to inspect the guard of honour as he is buttoning his jacket and is seen walking away without any need to glance back at Meghan, who has her own host throwing their arm out to take her to the side. If this were some kind of status slight then Harry might be first on the list of royals expected to amend it immediately.”

The expert suggested: “Perhaps [Meghan] was being shown where to wait while Harry did the military stuff before she would join him back on the red carpet again afterwards.”

James concluded: “Based on this clip it’s probably better to not jump to any conclusions.”

