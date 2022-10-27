Body Language Expert and Voice Analyst Says Meghan Markle’s Podcasts Are ‘Engineered to Reveal Some New Detail About Her’

Meghan Markle‘s first new podcast episode on Spotify was released just weeks before Queen Elizabeth II’s death. The Duchess of Sussex stayed in the U.K. through the mourning period before returning to California and recording new episodes of Archetypes.

Since then, the former Suits star has been dropping different tidbits about herself during her podcasts and now a leading body language expert and voice analyst is claiming that all her episodes are “engineered” to do that.

Meghan Markle onstage to introduce Prince Harry at the Opening Ceremony of the Invictus Games | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

What is ‘Archetypes with Meghan’ about?

The inaugural episode of Meghan’s Archetypes podcast dropped on Aug. 23.

For anyone unsure of what her podcast is about the duchess explained: “We dissect, explore, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back. I’ll have conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our narratives. And I’ll talk to historians to understand how we even got here in the first place.”

Expert claims Meghan’s ‘reveals’ are ‘engineered’

Judi James is a body language expert, author, and voice analyst who spoke to Express about Meghan’s podcasts and how she believes each episode is “engineered to reveal” something new about the duchess.

According to James: “Meghan’s life story seems to be dropped in many parts each week on her podcasts. Each one that comes out seems engineered to reveal some new detail or fact of her life and it is those ‘reveals’ that seem to hit the headlines even more than the points she is discussing. They also seem to promote the feeling that we are being invited to get to know her piece-by-piece, like a huge jigsaw puzzle.”

Screengrab of Meghan Markle on ‘Good Morning America’ | ABC News/Frame Grab via Getty Images

James continued: “With this podcast we get three key Meghan reveals or glimpses, although these ones are much lighter on the tears and sadness over her own suffering and pain and either more upbeat and positive or more suitable for the gossip mags. With a theme of the trope of the ‘Angry Black Woman’ Meghan tells us with noises and laughter of delight that she has discovered that she is ‘43 percent Nigerian.’”

The expert added: “As well as this reveal we get a more domestic one of her life with Harry when she says she took a book home from a party ‘in my purse’ and read it in bed with Harry. This is possibly the first time a U.K. audience has ever been given any glimpse of any royal and their bedtime habits since Michael Fagin broke into the late queen’s bed chamber.”

Analyst discusses ‘break’ heard in the recording

James also pointed out that a “break” can be heard in the “Angry Black Woman” episode’s recording, and that contains a reveal as well noting: “There is also a ‘break’ in the recording where we are allowed to hear Meghan and her guests chatting as though off-mic and she reveals that she stopped drinking coffee while she was in the U.K.”