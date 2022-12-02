Body Language Experts Break Down Casey Anthony’s Behavior in New Peacock Docu-Series ‘Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies’

Eleven years after the monumental Florida vs. Casey Anthony trial captivated the world, Casey Anthony, the woman accused of murdering her 2-year-old daughter Caylee Anthony, speaks out for the first time after her acquittal. Casey teams up with producers Tamra Simmons and Ebony Porter-Ike, to speak out for the first time in Peacock‘s new true-crime documentary series Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies.

Casey isn’t known for being truthful, as she admitted to lying to investigators while they were trying to track down Caylee. So naturally, audiences are skeptical of her stories. Here’s what the body language experts had to say about Casey’s testimony.

Casey Anthony, ‘Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies’ | Peacock

Casey Anthony’s bombshell allegations

In the new Peacock docuseries, Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies, Casey finally reveals her version of the last time she saw her daughter, Caylee. She claims that after going to lie down with Caylee one morning, she woke to her father, George Anthony, shaking her and asking her where she went. After searching the house, Casey alleges that her father found her 2-year-old daughter “soaking wet” and lifeless in his arms.

Casey Anthony | Photo by Red Huber-Pool/Getty Images

Casey then alleges that her father held Caylee hostage for the 31 days she was supposedly missing and told her that her daughter was alive. She claims that her father told her what to do, how to act, and what to say, and he would keep Caylee safe.

Casey’s story doesn’t match her defense team’s winning story about Caylee falling in the pool and drowning. How truthful is Casey in this documentary? Three body language experts reveal why so many viewers don’t believe Casey’s story.

Casey Anthony’s facial expressions show she’s being ‘deceptive’

Jury consultant on the trial and human behavior expert Susan Constantine breaks down Casey’s facial expressions during her testimony.

“There is an enormous amount of anger, scorn, contempt. Disgust was the big one,” Constantine says to CourtTV. “When you see the nose crunching up like that. That triad of emotion is often linked to deception.” Check out the full video below:

Another thing the body language expert revealed was how Casey’s face never looked sad when talking about her daughter, but that of disgust. She assumes that the “disgust is more like her anger, and hostility, that is vented towards her father. That’s where that is coming from. And she’s doing that because that is what fuels her annoyance.”

Another interesting facial movement was when Casey bit her lip at the ends of her statements. Constantine believes it’s because Casey is “doubting the words that she says.”

“She doesn’t believe it, but she’s trying to pull it off. So that cognitive load she’s building up, it releases right at the very end.”

As for Casey’s furrowed brow, Constantine says that indicates “tension” and not sadness.

“When you’re sad, which is what I would expect to see, her eyebrows would turn up. But it furrows in. So she’s constantly in this state of anger and contempt. This triad of emotions, which is fueled by her inner hostility,” the human behavior expert revealed.

Casey Anthony’s word choice is suspicious

Statement analysis expert Lutenent Robert Schaffer analyses the words Casey chose for her statement on the Peacock series. He explains that how a person puts together a story tells a lot about whether they’re being truthful or deceptive.

Schaffer noticed that in the story Casey gives, she’s focusing on her emotions rather than providing a factual account of the events.

“When a person recalls from memory, in a truthful statement, that’s not necessarily what they do. They want people to understand what happened. She’s more concerned about conveying emotion, how she felt, how she was made to feel, rather than the facts of what actually happened. So that would be symptomatic of suspicion of deception,” Schaffer said.

Casey Anthony’s voice stress analysis also indicates lying

Voice stress analysis expert Jerry Karate ran Casey’s testimony through the Computer Voice Stress Analyzer program (also used in the U.S. military) picks up on voice stress caused by “conflict in the brain,” which happens when people are lying.

According to the Voice Stress Analysis (VSA) of Casey’s story, there was conflict “through most of her testimony she gave during her documentary.”

In conclusion, based on the expert’s analysis of Casey’s facial expressions, word choice, and voice stress, she was being deceptive in her documentary. They believed around 70% to 80% of what she said was a lie.

It seems the Peacock true crime documentary only brought more questions than answers.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text START to 88788.

RELATED: 3 Bombshell Allegations From Casey Anthony During New Peacock Docu-Series ‘Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies’