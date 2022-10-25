Body Language Experts Note Meghan Markle Shows ‘a Number of Interesting Clues’ About Herself in Interviews

According to a prominent body language expert, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, gives “a number of interesting clues” about herself during her interviews. Various analysts have determined that her body language has shown authenticity, confidence, and even hints about her connection with Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle gave clues about her authenticity in her Variety interview, body language expert notes

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, body language expert Darren Stanton analyzed Meghan’s recent sit-down with Variety. And he shared, “Despite being edited into different segments, Meghan gives us a number of interesting clues as to how she processes questions and responds in her interview …”

To summarize, Stanton concluded that Meghan displayed authenticity, starting with “genuine eye contact” with the interviewer. He noted, “The first thing with Meghan in this clip is that she has amazing eye contact to whom she is addressing.”

Furthermore, he noted her expressions were honest and not faked. “We know Meghan’s happiness is authentic as we can see three crow’s feet at the side of the eyes,” he explained. “Her whole face is engaged, and she is radiating positivity.”

Meghan Markle gave clues about confidence in her interview with Oprah Winfrey, says body language

Body language expert Judi James noticed more clues about Meghan in the famous Oprah interview, noting her increased confidence. She noted how, in that scenario, the duchess seemed to lead the way more than Harry.

“… I think the tide has completely changed looking at the Oprah Winfrey clip,” James told Mirror UK (The News International). “He’s got his hand on the chair, and she’s placed her hand on top … it is a maternal-looking gesture which indicates reassurance and allows him to feed off her confidence.”

“He looks way more guarded and a lot more uncomfortable …,” James said. “And very much in need of that hand clasp that he’s getting from Meghan.”

She added, “Meghan is just sitting there looking very demure, very regal I would say, very elegant … She’s got that super self-controlled, confident image going on here.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry showed support for each other in Oprah interview, according to body language expert

Analysts have picked up on more hints than those that speak to Meghan’s authenticity and confidence as an individual. But body language expert Patti Wood also saw indications about the connection between Meghan and Harry as a couple in their Oprah interview (Marie Claire).

According to Wood, the couple displayed a united front but showed signs of fear and resignation about their experiences with the royal family. “If you look at Harry, you’ll see he has his hand and arm to protect his masculinity,” she explained. “You’ll see how [the family’s lack of support] made him feel all the way up and through his body because of how slumped and planted, how collapsed, his body is.”

Regarding the couple’s bond, she said, “I’ve read hundreds of photos of them. Whenever he’s talking, she is looking at him. If they can touch, they will touch.”

The signs suggest a genuine bond between the Sussexes, Wood noted. “So if people are wondering, well, how are they doing now as a couple? They’re there for each other, they’re supportive of each other,” she continued. “They’re used to gaining comfort from each other.”

