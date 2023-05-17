Body Language Experts Observed Kate Middleton Looking Like She Hadn’t Slept and Prince William Looking ‘Panicked’ During Prince Harry and Meghan’s Wedding

Weddings are a time when people set aside differences and put on brave faces in support of the bride and groom. But there are also times when the bride and groom’s actual wedding is the source of tension for the family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in a grand ceremony on May 19, 2018. As it was later reported, William had voiced concerns about his brother rushing into things with Meghan which Harry did not take well. In addition to the dustup between the siblings, there was some friction between Meghan and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) over the flower girls’ dresses. Now, body language experts are analyzing gestures William and Kate displayed that day that may have been signs all was not well.

Prince William, now-king Charles III, Camilla Parker Bowles, Kate Middleton, and other royals sitting in the first pew at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding | JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Expert noticed that Kate looked like she hadn’t slept

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said “I do” at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle in front of 600 guests. There were also millions of people watching from home including body language expert Patti Wood.

Wood is an internationally recognized nonverbal communication and human behavior expert who holds a BA and an MA in body language and nonverbal communication. She is often referred to as the “Babe Ruth of body language.”

Wood spoke specifically about Kate’s demeanor that day and commented on how tired she thought William’s wife looked. The expert said that Kate appeared more tired than usual but added that some of that could be attributed to the fact that she had given birth to Prince Louis less than a month before the wedding.

Wood told Reader’s Digest that when William stood next to his wife after the ceremony it was to “form a tight cluster. Gently holding hands with their children” and showing their “close family unit.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton with their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, following the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | ANDREW MATTHEWS/AFP via Getty Images

Expert points out that William was displaying signals of ‘panic’ and ‘nervousness’

Another body language expert, Jesus Enrique Rosas, told Express that the now-Prince of Wales exhibited signs of panic” and “nervousness” when he was Harry’s best man.

According to Rosas, as the princes sat next to each other before the bride’s entrance there were several times William was “clenching his jaw,” “swallowing hard,” and “pressing his lips.”

Prince Harry arriving at Windsor Castle with his brother, Prince William, ahead of wedding to Meghan Markle | CHRIS JACKSON/AFP via Getty Images

The expert also observed William’s eyes looking in the other direction “away from Harry” explaining that “when you use just your eyes to look to one side, it can be a very subtle signal of nervousness, or being uncomfortable.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.