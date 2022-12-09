Body Language Experts Say Prince William and Kate Middleton Were ‘Relaxed’ and Displayed ‘Confidence’ Despite Prince Harry and Meghan’s Attempts to Derail Them

Prince William and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) had to share the spotlight with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their U.S. trip for the Earthshot Prize Awards. During the time the future king and queen were in Boston, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a promotional ad for the Invictus Games before Netflix dropped the trailer for their documentary. Many royal watchers saw what Harry and Meghan did as a clear attempt to distract from the Waleses’ cause.

Now, two body language experts have analyzed William and his wife’s demeanor on their trip and noted that the princess showed plenty of “confidence” along with her husband despite any attempts to derail them.

Prince William and Kate Middleton watch an NBA game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat | Paul Edwards – PoolGetty Images

Expert analyzed the prince and princesses’ behavior during NBA game

Body language and behavioral expert Darren Stanton, who is known as “TV’s human lie detector,” spoke on behalf of Slingo about the night the prince and princess attended a Boston Celtics game shortly after they arrived in the city.

Stanton noticed that Prince William showed a range of “unusual” and “animated gestures” while “Kate was clearly having a great time together with Prince William at the basketball game as she looked engaged at everything going on again while chatting jovially with him, making very genuine gestures of happiness and joy.”

He added: “Kate always flashes a smile that shows true, genuine emotion–which tells us she is happy to be in that environment and to be speaking to other people.”

According to Pure Wow, Stanton previously said the couple appeared “nervous” at times in social settings. These days though they display more “confidence.” For example, he pointed out that the princess was “relaxed” as she laughed and joked with the person next to her during the NBA game.

Another body language expert says Will and Kate ‘mirror each other’

Kate Middleton and Prince William attend The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall in Boston | Karwai Tang/WireImage

On Dec. 2, the pair attended their main event –The Earthshot Prize Awards. Fellow body language expert Judi James analyzed photos and footage of Willam and Kate on the green carpet that night.

She told Express: “William and Kate seem to be mirroring each other more than ever before here and this sends out an emphatic message of loyalty, unity, and like-minded thinking.”

“When they do stand or move independently it’s very much Kate taking control, looking both confident and supportive of her husband.”

Prince Harry and Meghan had their red-carpet moment days later

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry smile on the carpet at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights gala | Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala

RELATED: Body Language Expert Says Photos of Prince Harry, Meghan, Prince William, and Kate Over the Years Show There Was Always a Rift

Four days after the Prince and Princess of Wales wrapped up their U.S. trip, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex traveled to the East Coast for their red carpet moment at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala. James analyzed photos of the pair at that event in New York City and said they exuded “excitement” and “unadulterated pleasure.”

She explained: “It does look like Meghan’s arrival, with Harry dancing attendance, waiting by the car door with umbrella in hand as she descends elegantly to sweep into the venue with a disregard for the rain and the umbrella. Their eye expressions and their wide-mouth smiles signal excitement and unadulterated pleasure here.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.