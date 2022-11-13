Body Language Shows Kate Middleton Is More ‘Confident’ and ‘Comfortable’ Than Ever, Says Expert

Kate Middleton has “developed confidence” and is more “relaxed” than ever before, according to a body language expert. Here are the behaviors that show both the Prince and Princess of Wales have become more self-assured.

Kate Middleton is ‘more comfortable and relaxed than ever before,’ says body language expert

Body language expert Darren Stanton became known as the “Human Lie Detector” after appearing on shows like BBC’s The One Show and ITV’s This Morning with Phillip and Holly. The former police officer analyzed Prince William and Kate Middleton’s gestures at their recent appearance in Scarborough. Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Stanton shared that he noticed a change in the Princess of Wales.

“Kate seems even more comfortable and relaxed than ever before,” the expert said. “She no longer uses pacifying gestures, which are self-reassurance gestures she often used during her early years as a royal, such as touching her earlobe and rubbing her neck. We rarely see those gestures in Kate’s behavior now compared to 10 years ago.”

He explained, “This signifies she has clearly developed confidence in who she is and what she is there to do. Her decision to wear a neutral-toned outfit also shows Kate is conscious not to be the center of attention, while still keeping elegant.”

Kate Middleton often wears the color red to show her confidence

Although Kate Middleton dressed in neutral colors during her Scarborough appearance, the Princess of Wales often wears red to convey confidence and command attention.

According to Color Psychologist Tash Bradley, Kate’s outfits are meant to evoke specific feelings. “If a royal is wearing red they are commanding attention, straight away,” said Bradley (via Hello Magazine). “If I saw a royal in a red outfit, they’re wanting to stand out amongst the other royals.”

She explained, “The color red is the shortest wavelength to hit our eye so it’s the first color that we notice in the color spectrum. Red is a stimulating color, it affects the body and you physically are stimulated by the color red.”

Bradley said anyone could use this dressing tactic. “At a party, if you had someone in a red dress and someone in a black dress your eye will be straightaway caught – it doesn’t matter who they are – to that dress,” she explained.

Kate is selective about when she wears red, and she might wear the bold color more often around her children to give them confidence during public appearances.

Prince William’s body language also shows increased confidence

Kate Middleton isn’t the only royal who has grown in confidence. Her husband, Prince William, also appears less nervous in public. Body language expert Darren Stanton previously analyzed the Prince of Wales’ behavior during his September visit to Swansea. Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, he noted that William used to display anxious gestures he seemingly learned from his father, King Charles.

“William has also developed greatly in his levels of confidence and gravitas, especially in the last few years,” said Stanton. “He previously adopted similar gestures to that of his father King Charles, and would often come across as anxious or nervous.”

Specifically, the expert noted that William would play with the cufflinks on his shirt or place his hand inside his jacket, which were “self-reassurance” gestures.

“Nowadays, we do not see nearly as many self-reassurance gestures that William used to make,” Stanton said. “This proves he has grown in confidence and is secure within his position as Prince of Wales and future King.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.

