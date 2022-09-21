‘Bold and the Beautiful’ Deacon Sharpe Is Like ‘Cobra Kai’ in 1 Way, Sean Kanan Says

Sean Kanan made news for his Cobra Kai Season 5 appearance. The return of his Karate Kid III character, Mike Barnes, was one fans had been waiting for. But, Kanan’s day job is on The Bold and the Beautiful as Deacon Sharpe. However, Kanan said that role is not as different from Cobra Kai as you might think.

Kanan spoke with Showbiz Cheat Sheet on Aug. 16 about his return to Cobra Kai Season 5. However, we know a lot of Bold and the Beautiful fans read us too and we didn’t want to leave them out. Here are Kanan’s thoughts on the similarities between his two signature roles.

Both Mike Barnes on ‘Cobra Kai’ and Deacon Sharpe on ‘Bold and the Beautiful’ seek redemption

When Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) finds Barnes again, he’s surprised to learn that he set his life straight. He opened a furniture store, and took the opportunity to apologize to Daniel for his behavior in the ‘80s. Kanan sees a similar path for Deacon on The Bold and the Beautiful, albeit one that’s taking more than one episode.

“Deacon’s a guy that is really seeking redemption,” Kanan told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “There are some similarities between Deacon and Mike Barnes. He’s a guy that has made a lot of bad mistakes and he is now trying to be a better man and live a better life.”

There’s more trouble ahead for Deacon Sharpe

In The Karate Kid Part III, Barnes was “The Bad Boy of Karate.” On The Bold and the Beautiful, Deacon can’t seem to stay out of trouble, either.

“One of the characters said to me in a scene the other day, ‘Wherever you go, trouble follows,’” Kanan said. “Deacon says, ‘I don’t look for trouble but sometimes it just seems to find me’ and that’s true. It seems the harder this guy tries to do the right thing, just when he thinks he’s out they pull him back in.”

Don’t expect Deacon and Sheila (Kimberlyn Brown)’s relationship to resolve any time soon, either.

“There’s definitely a lot of crazy stuff going on with the character of Sheila if you watch the show,” Kanan said.

Coordinating ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ with ‘Cobra Kai’

Cobra Kai films in Atlanta, GA. Season 5 was in production at the end of 2021. The Bold and the Beautiful films in CA, and they’re in production every day. Kanan said it was gracious of Bold to free up his schedule to film his two Cobra Kai Season 5 episodes.

“It was very challenging but the production staff at Bold and the Beautiful were incredibly kind and flexible to really work to free me up to do it,” Kanan said.

The Cobra Kai Season 5 finale showed Barnes in a state over losing his store. Although he resolved things with Daniel, Johnny (William Zabka) and Chozen (Yuji Okumoto), it didn’t completely resolve Barnes’ character.

“Listen, I was flattered and I thought the episodes I am in are terrific episodes,” Kanan said. “Who knows if there’s more to come but it’s just been an amazing experience to be a part of this. To have a role that you do 35 years ago and to still have it be relevant and that there’s still interest from the fandom for it, it’s an unbelievable gift. I have nothing but gratitude for this entire experience.”

