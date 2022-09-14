‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Every Actor Who Has Played Hope Logan

Hope Logan is a legacy character on The Bold and the Beautiful. The character has been around for decades, and throughout the years, several actors have brought her to life. Here’s a look at every actor who played Hope Logan, daughter of Brooke Logan.

A brief history of Hope Logan

Katherin Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan and Annika Noelle as Hope Logan in ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ | Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Brooke Logan conceived Hope after an affair with Deacon Sharpe. At the time, Deacon was married to Brooke’s daughter Bridget. Brooke hurriedly married Whip Jones, her coworker at Forrester Creations, to save face and prevent a scandal. Whip claimed to be Hope’s father for some time.

When Hope was born, it took a month for her to be named. Deacon then signed over parental rights to Nick when Brooke married him. He also signed over parental rights to Ridge Forrester when Social Services declared Brooke an unfit mother.

Much of Hope’s storyline has revolved around her relationship with Liam Spencer and her feud with her stepsister Steffy Forrester. Steffy and Hope often fought over Liam‘s attention and love, but the arc was retired when Steffy met and fell in love with Dr. John Finnegan. Hope has a daughter with Liam named Beth and is also the stepmother of Thomas’s son Douglas Forrester.

Annika Noelle (2018-)

Get your first look at B&B's Annika Noelle as the new Hope Logan, plus her first air date has been revealed. https://t.co/Qot9DzqrWK @KatherineKellyL #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/F9RyBqS99K — Amy Mistretta (@AmyMistretta) November 30, 2017

Annika Noelle began playing Hope Logan in 2018 and almost immediately became a fan favorite. According to Soap Opera Digest, Noelle was cast in the role in November 2017 and made her debut as Hope on Jan. 8, 2018.

Before her casting, the actor appeared in several TV shows, including Bree Does Comedy, Venice the Series, and Chasing Life. Noelle has held onto the role of Hope since 2018 and hasn’t announced plans to leave the series.

Kim Matula (2010- 2014; 2015; 2016)

Fans had a particular bond with Kim Matula‘s Hope Logan, as she was the first actor to play the adult version of the character after Hope was SORASed in 2010. SORAS (soap opera rapid aging syndrome) is the practice of rapidly aging a character in conflict with the real-world progression of time and the storyline of the show or movie.

After signing on as a contract character, Matula was cast to play Hope on Dec. 4, 2009. By then, the actor had already begun filming and made her debut on Jan. 11, 2010. Matula played Hope for five years until 2014, when news broke that she would be exiting the role.

The star filmed her final episode on Nov. 6, 2014, making her last appearance on December 12 of that year. In March 2015, it was reported that Matula would reprise her role on the series as a guest, appearing in a few episodes. She returned the following year on March 16 for a final guest appearance.

The actor’s contract ended, and she chose not to renew it, opting to leave the long-running soap to pursue other ventures. Since her time on the show, Matula has appeared in UnREAL, Maybe Someday, LA to Las Vegas, Teachers, and Rosewood.

Rachel and Amanda Pace (2004-2009)

Twin sisters Rachel and Amanda Pace played the child version of Hope Logan. The actors played the five-year-old versions of Hope until the dramatic aging of the character. Before B&B, the Pace twins appeared on The Young and the Restless, playing the young Abby Carlton. After their time on the sister soaps, the Pace twins appeared on Weeds, The History of Spaceflight, Private Practice, Elevator, Ringer, and Kirstie.

Others who’ve played Hope include Cali and Noelle Sheldon, Rebecca and Vanessa Rogers, Ava and Jack Dunlop, Madison and Paige Pelletier, Colby and Grayson Button, Alex and Brody Lougeay, and Keath and Sheyne Sahagun.

