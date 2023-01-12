‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Fans Praise the Writing For Finn’s Character For the First Time in Months

There’s no doubt about it: The Bold and the Beautiful’s fans are extremely opinionated about the show’s writers. The most devout fans are always quick to point out a hole in the plot line, and they’ll speak up if they don’t like how a character’s storyline is being written. At the same time, the fans are great about praising the more well-written plots.

Recently, the fans have been complaining that the show has lost its luster, and some have even stopped watching — or, worse, they’ve demanded that B&B fire their current writers and hire better ones. But it hasn’t all been bad. In fact, in the case of Finn’s character, the fans seem happier than ever, even praising the writers for the first time in months.

The story of John Finnegan

Tanner Novlan appears as Finn on “The Bold and the Beautiful” I Sean Smith/CBS via Getty Images

John Finnegan, or Finn, has been a part of the cast since 2020, when he was introduced as the doctor who treated Steffy Forrester after her motorcycle injuries (which led to her pain pill dependency). Finn and Steffy fell in love, and he was eventually revealed to be the long-lost son of the nefarious Sheila Carter, the product of an affair between Sheila and Jack Finnegan.

Overall, the fans have been very receptive of Finn’s character. In fact, when he was very briefly killed off in April 2022 (when his biological mother accidentally shot him while attacking his wife, Steffy, who took a non-fatal bullet in the altercation), the fans were livid. Fortunately, Finn was revealed to have been alive the entire time — but his storyline has received mixed reviews from the fans since his triumphant return.

The Finn / Steffy reunion

Once it was revealed that Finn was alive, the fans were very eager to see him reunite with his love, Steffy. She and her children were kept in the dark by Finn’s adoptive mother, who was hiding him while he recovered. The summertime reunion was beautiful, with Finn and Steffy embracing and crying as Steffy dealt with her shock and disbelief.

After that, one thing was clear: the fans were ready to see Finn step into a prominent storyline.

What fans are loving about Finn now

So… what is it about Finn’s recent plot lines that have fans finally praising the writing team at B&B? Well, for starters, it looks like Finn will finally have more of a “lead character” type of role on the show, which seems to be what the fans want. Finn went on a mission to find his biological mother, Sheila, who was presumed dead. Not only did Finn not believe she was dead, he vowed that she would pay for what she had done.

Of course, Sheila was alive and well, finally breaking her silence to speak to Finn and Steffy at the end of December 2022. She insisted she wanted to right her wrongs, but it seems it was all a big manipulation tactic to get Finn and Steffy to do what she wants. More than anything, fans seem pleased by Finn’s take-charge attitude when it comes to seeking justice and protecting the woman he loves. Hopefully we’ll see more greatness from this character in 2023.