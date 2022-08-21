Some ‘Bold and the Beautiful’ Fans Wish Steffy Would Reunite with 1 Controversial Ex

Steffy Forrester is a legacy character on The Bold and The Beautiful. The young lady has had her fair share of relationships over the years, many of which haven’t always ended well. Her romance with Liam gave for some great storylines but eventually, it died down, and she found love and happiness with Dr. John Finnegan. Now some B&B fans wish Steffy would reunite with one controversial ex, and it’s not who you think.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester | Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Fans want Steffy to reunite with Dollar Bill

When Sheila Carter shot Finn dead and left Steffy to die, many thought that would be the end of Steffy. However, she survived and was in a coma for days before waking up and learning about her husband’s demise. Steffy mourned Finn, but her former flame, Liam, was always by her side, ensuring she was OK and coping with the loss.

For a while, it appeared that B&B was preparing to reintroduce the Liam/Steffy romance and include the Hope love triangle, but fans were against it, and B&B seemingly dropped it. However, some fans had ideas about who would have been the better fit for Steffy, and it’s one of the most controversial leading men in the soap.

One fan posted a photo of Steffy on Twitter with several hashtags urging B&B writers to consider reuniting Bill and Steffy. The fan replied to a B&B post on Twitter, saying that instead of having the reunion storyline between Steffy and Finn, they should have allowed Steffy and Bill the opportunity to reunite.

Other fans chimed in, with another agreeing with the romance storyline because they feel Bill is being used as a prop on the show.

Fans largely support Finn and Steffy’s marriage

B&B hasn’t always made fans happy with its pairings, and the fandom hasn’t been shy of expressing as much. However, pairing Finn and Steffy earned the soap several points with fans, and the two have since been the object of many people’s desires.

When Finn died, many fans condemned the show for taking away Steffy’s first shot at true and unconditional love. However, it was revealed that Finn had survived and he was looking for Steffy. In the episodes leading up to Sinn’s reunion, B&B fans eagerly watched the soap anticipating the tearful reunion, and the series didn’t disappoint.

Despite a few fans offering their disapproval of Finn and Steffy, a majority of the fandom seems to be onboard and in love with the couple. Many fans congratulated the show for the excellent storyline and the reunion.

Fans don’t want Steffy to reunite with Liam

The Steffy/Liam/Hope love triangle is considered one of the worst storylines on B&B. The soap has been around for decades and has had a few legacy love triangles like Brooke/Ridge/Taylor and Eric/Donna/Quinn. However, fans have been begging for the show to retire the dominant arc and explore other storylines.

Fans are especially content with Steffy being with Finn, as their love rings truer than what she shared with Bill or Liam. Fans have always felt Liam’s undecidedness caused a lot of pain and hurt to Steffy and argued that she had come a long way to get dragged back to a love triangle again.

