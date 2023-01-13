‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Katie and Carter’s Relationship Won’t Be Scandalous, According to Heather Tom; ‘It’s Honest’

Admittedly, one of the main perks of watching a soap opera is seeing how the drama unfolds. Sometimes that means becoming addicted to unhealthy relationship dynamics or pairings that we know would never work in the real world.

However, that doesn’t seem to be the case with the relationship between Katie Logan and Carter Walton on The Bold and the Beautiful. In fact, actor Heather Tom, who plays Katie, claims it will be anything but scandalous. After Katie and Carter’s prior relationships, that may be just what the fans are craving.

How Katie and Carter came to be on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

The Bold and the Beautiful stars Lawrence Saint-Victor as Carter Walton and Heather Tom as Katie Logan | Adam Torgerson/CBS via Getty Images

The Katie and Carter pairing has been teased before, with the two having a flirtatious dynamic. However, Katie’s on-again-, off-again romance with Bill was seemingly back on for a while, while Carter pursued a relationship with Quinn.

But recently, it became clear that Katie and Bill were done… again. Katie once predicted that Bill would pursue her sister, Brooke, if she was available. And as it turned out, Katie was right. Bill went straight to Brooke after her split from Ridge. Brooke rejected Bill, and he tried to win Katie’s heart once again. Understandably, Katie sent him packing.

Quinn and Carter’s break-up was harder for fans to understand, as Soaps details, especially after their dramatic reunion after Carter almost married Paris. Quinn seemingly had a change of heart and left town with Carter feeling confused and brokenhearted.

Katie and Carter started by consoling each other, reminding each other they deserved better than their exes. Before long, the old sparks returned, and it was clear that there was something between them.

Why Katie and Carter’s relationship will be different

Given how Katie and Carter’s previous relationships ended, the fans have wondered what will be in store for these two romantically. Actor Heather Tom, who plays Katie Logan, speculates that Katie is ready to move on from Bill and into a more honest relationship with Carter.

“Katie cares about Bill,” Tom said in an interview with TV Insider. “They have a son together [Will]. She wants him to be happy, but Katie wants to be happy, too … she’s realized that she deserves better.”

Regarding Katie’s budding relationship with Carter and what they bring to each other’s lives, Tom said:

“They bring excitement. They bring something new and fresh and something different. There’s nothing scandalous. It’s honest. I’m excited to see where that goes.”

But how do fans feel about Katie and Carter?

It’s no secret that the fans of B&B are very opinionated when it comes to the show’s writing. In fact, it doesn’t take much for longtime viewers to demand new writers when storylines are butchered, and characters are poorly written. But what will fans think about Katie and Carter’s drama-free, honest romance?

Last year, when it looked like Katie and Carter might get together, the fans were extremely receptive to the idea, with many speaking up in favor of the couple. But now that Quinn’s dramatic and seemingly senseless exit from Carter’s life has happened, will they be as excited about this pairing? Only time will tell.