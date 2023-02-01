Both of These ‘RRR’ Stars Want to be the Next Iron Man

2022 was full of action-packed hit movies like Top Gun: Maverick, RRR, and Bullet Train. Despite being a Telugu-language film made for the Indian market, RRR became one of the biggest surprise hits of the year in the US and has been winning big since its release. The movie has put the actors and director on the map, and two of its stars now want to be the next Iron Man.

‘RRR’ has been breaking records since its release

RRR is a fictional retelling of the friendship and lives of two real-life revolutionaries, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, in the 1920s. The movie takes on a What If? type of format exploring the undocumented period in the revolutionaries’ lives as they begin to fight for their country.

RRR draws attention to the abuses and inequalities of colonial rule and follows the real-life Indian heroes teaming up against their British oppressors. The actors who play the heroes, N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan are Indian box office draws, so it doesn’t come as a surprise that they managed to pull in huge numbers in the country.

However, the enthusiastic reception the movie has had in the West and around the world has taken everyone by storm. RRR grossed over ₹1258 crore, roughly $146 million, and spent several weeks on Netflix’s Top 10 list. A recent screening in Los Angeles saw the movie sell out the famous TCL Chinese Theater in a record 98 seconds.

The movie has not only been a commercial success, but it has also made history with its Golden Globe nominations. RRR is the first Telugu film and third Indian film to earn a Golden Globe nomination. Its Best Original Song for ‘Naatu Naatu’ makes RRR the first Asian film in history to bag the award.

NTR Jr. and Ram Charan have their sights set on Marvel

Actors Ram Charan (L) and N.T. Rama Rao pose for pictures alongside ‘RRR’ director S.S. Rajamouli (C),I SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images

Nowadays, any actor who appears in a major blockbuster usually has to deal with questions about their desire to be in the superhero business, specifically Marvel. NTR Jr. and Charan are the latest actors to be asked the question, and interestingly they both would like to appear in the Marvel Universe as Tony Stark.

Speaking to Variety at the Golden Globes, Charan said he would like to be the next Iron Man if the opportunity presented itself. He, however, said he was open to playing Captain America when the interviewer told him his RRR costar NTR Jr. said he wanted the part.

In a different interview, NTR Jr. also told Variety that he would love to play Iron Man, saying, “I’m waiting for it to happen.” The actor said he finds Iron Man to be a relatable character.

“He does not have superpowers. He doesn’t come from a different planet. He’s not someone who has been put through a science experiment and become the Hulk,” the RRR star said.

Both actors have the physique needed for a superhero. For instance, NTR Jr. worked out for 18 months after landing his role in RRR and ate about “4000 calories” to gain muscles for the part.

Director S.S. Ramajouli has a few ideas for an ‘RRR’ sequel

Given RRR‘s popularity, it’s easy to see why fans would want a sequel. When asked about the possibility of another movie, director S.S. Ramajouli said he had a few ideas but nothing solid yet. “We toyed with the idea of a sequel. We had some few good ideas but not a very compelling one,” he said. Ramajouli, however, said he got a great idea from his story team, confirming that the script for RRR 2 was in the works.