Brad Pitt has sold a house he owned for 30 years, but it's not just any ordinary house. Cassandra 'Elvira' Peterson once owned the mansion; she says it is haunted.

Brad Pitt just unloaded one of his real estate properties. While Hollywood’s elite is known for buying and selling properties, there is apparently something special about the house Pitt just sold. Cassandra Peterson, better known as Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, insists the property is haunted. She would know, too. She lived there before.

Cassandra ‘Elvira’ Peterson says she sold her haunted house to Brad Pitt

Peterson owned Brad Pitt’s Los Feliz home in the 1990s. In fact, she’s the one who sold him the house. In a sitdown chat with People, Peterson recalled her interactions with Brad Pitt during the real estate transaction and what she disclosed to him before he signed on the dotted line. The famed scream queen recalled warning Pitt about supernatural activity in the home. She wanted to ensure Brad Pitt knew he was buying a haunted house before he purchased the property.

She told the publication that she had seen people walking around the home, heard noises, and even saw someone floating at the bottom of her pool during her residency. According to Peterson, she disclosed all that to Pitt when he came to look at the home. Her confessions about the house did not deter him.

Instead, she insists the Fight Club star was more intrigued by the property after learning its history. Pitt has never mentioned whether or not he thinks the home is haunted. If he encountered ghosts and ghouls in the mansion, they must not have bothered him. He spent years restoring it, and he and his wife, Angelina Jolie, used the home as one of their residences while raising their children. Jolie and Pitt split in 2016. Whether the new buyer will be bothered by the home’s allegedly ghostly guests remains unknown.

Brad Pitt recently sold the property

The house’s spooky history didn’t phase Brad Pitt, even after he purchased it. The famed actor kept the home in his real estate portfolio for decades and used it as his primary Los Angeles residence for much of his illustrious career.

He sold the property in April. Pitt reportedly made a tidy profit on the property, too. According to Dirt, Pitt sold the mansion to Aileen Getty for a staggering $33 million. He purchased the house for $1.7 million in 1994.

The publication claims the action came after Pitt decided to spend most of his time in Carmel-by-the-Sea, an upscale community on the Monterey Peninsula. The beach town has some truly iconic homes, including the one Pitt purchased. There is just one issue with Pitt’s new home base. Carmel-by-the-Sea is a long drive from LA. The award-winning actor will also keep a part-time residence close to the action. It will be smaller than the sprawling property he just unloaded, though.