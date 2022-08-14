Brandy Reunites With ‘Cinderella’ Cast For New TV Special

Brandy has made history in several ways since hitting the music scene in 1994. The Moesha star became a spokesperson for Cover Girl cosmetics, and had her own Barbie doll – but one of the biggest impacts she made was starring alongside Whitney Houston in Cinderella. She became the first Black woman to play the character. Now, she’s reuniting with the cast to reflect on the movie musical’s lasting impact.

Brandy and ‘Cinderella’ casts reunite for a special program

The television movie is coming up on its 25th anniversary. To celebrate, ABC has reunited the surviving cast members for a special 20/20 episode to reflect on the film and its impact. Along with the special will be a broadcast airing of the original film, the first in 20 years.

The 20/20 special will also feature behind-the-scenes footage with Houston – and interviews with producers and the costume designer of the film. Also examined is the major cultural and diverse representation of the film, with Brandy starring as the first Black princess, and her prince being of Asian descent and showcasing interracial love unlike ever before with a fairytale movie.

“We’re delighted that the 25th anniversary of this landmark incarnation of ‘Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella’ is being celebrated on its original network,” Imogen Lloyd Webber, SVP at Concord Theatrical said in a statement on behalf of the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, Variety reports. “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s unforgettable score is truly timeless — still enchanting listeners 80 years after their partnership began and 65 years since their ‘Cinderella’ first charmed the largest audience in television history.”

The singer only agreed to star in the film under one condition

Brandy was handpicked by Houston and her production team to star as the princess. It was a dream project Houston had the rights to for many years before it finally came to fruition. Initially, Houston was set to play the title role, but opted out because of her age.

“Yes, I was supposed to be Cinderella. But after you get married and have a baby, it’s like, ‘I’m not feeling quite like Cinderella,’” Houston explained in a 1997 Jet Magazine interview. “Although I love the wonder and the innocence, I could’ve very well portrayed Cinderella, but it would’ve taken a lot of reaching. Instead, someone who’s 18 and full of that verve and that life.”

Brandy agreed to play Cinderella only if Houston were to play the fairy-godmother role. Houston agreed, and the rest is history.

‘Cinderella’ broke TV rating records

Houston struck gold with the project. The film originally aired to 60 million viewers. At the time, it became ABC’s highest Sunday-night ratings in 10 years, and scored higher ratings than the shows such as ER and Seinfeld. ABC re-aired the film on Valentine’s Day in 1999, earning an additional 15 million views two years later.

The project was nominated for major awards, including seven Primetime Emmy Awards, winning one for Outstanding Art Direction for a Variety or Music Program. It inspired Disney to re-create other classics.

