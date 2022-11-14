Bravo Will Never Revive ‘RHOD’ – ‘Bravo Is Over It With Us Big Time,’ Cary Deuber Says

Rumors of The Real Housewives of Dallas returning to Bravo surfaced at BravoCon but were quickly dismissed. Some fans speculated that RHOD could undergo a reboot and recast, which could bring the series back to either Bravo or its streaming platform, Peacock.

But RHOD star Cary Deuber said the Dallas ship has officially sailed and she sees no path back. She also pointed out that if the network had any intention of bringing it back, at least one cast member from RHOD would be considered for Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

Would Cary Deuber return to ‘RHOD’ on Bravo if asked?

Deuber said most of her time is spent seeing patients so she personally doesn’t have the bandwidth to return. But she also simply doesn’t see RHOD as a possibility, at least on Bravo.

LeeAnne Locken, Kameron Westcott, Cary Deuber | Greg Endries/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

If it came back ever, I think it would be on Peacock and I think it would be in like five years,” she speculated on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. “And I think they would completely recast. I think it’d kind of be like Miami.”

But Deuber thinks RHOD isn’t even on the network’s radar anymore. “I don’t think that the network is at all interested in it,” she concluded. Plus, “I think they had such a hard time with everything. I didn’t even watch the season I was a friend of and I didn’t even watch the fifth season because I have PTSD.”

“And I don’t feel like they really love the vibe of the show. That is just the impression that I get,” she added.

‘RHOD’ never had consistent producers, Cary Deuber said of Bravo

Deuber pointed out that there was something about RHOD that just didn’t work on Bravo. “Maybe they would bring back an OG or two, just to make it cohesive if they did that,” she suggested. “But I don’t know. I mean they obviously had a casting issue. I don’t know what that was because I don’t know their formula.”

“But there was something that just didn’t work, you know?” she pondered. “And I’m sure that happens. But it just didn’t work out and I think it was casting and there [were] some inconsistencies in production. I think all the shows have that where you get different producers every year. We never had a consistent EP and it was just changed every year.”

“And they may do that for a reason. I don’t know that maybe all the shows do that,” she continued. “But I run a company and I prefer consistency in a company. And in a husband. I mean, I don’t have turnover. Like we don’t have a lot of turnover so, obviously, I run a very different business than a network. So I have no way of knowing what it’s like or to run a company like that. But mine’s very different.”

Cary said Bravo won’t cast ‘RHOD’ on ‘RHUGT’

While Deuber was doubtful about her return to RHOD on Bravo, she would consider the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip spin-off. But again, no one from RHOD has been asked, which she sees as an indicator that Bravo is done with RHOD.

“I would actually do that show. That I would do because it’s like a week. That I could get into and like I think I’d have fun on that I think,” she said. “If I was gonna do reality TV, I think that might be one of the only things that I would consider. Because it’s like a lot less time and I feel like it’d be fun to get to know other girls from other cities.”

“But I think the writing’s on the wall with that,” she said about RHOD and spin-off shows on Bravo. “I don’t think they’re interested in anybody from Dallas. I just think Bravo is over it with us big time. You know me, I don’t sugarcoat s***.

She added, “They’re icing it. ‘Cause I think if they were ever gonna bring it back or like gave a s*** about it, they would put somebody on one of those [Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip shows].”

