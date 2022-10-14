BravoCon 2022: Don’t Be Surprised if You Bump Into Jake From State Farm Looking ‘Below Deck’ for Captain Lee

BravoCon 2022 opens today, welcoming fans from around the globe – including familiar TV face, “Jake from State Farm.”

Jake (aka actor Kevin Miles) has been going to a few fan conventions and announced he planned to hit BravoCon in search of Captain Lee Rosbach from Below Deck and Naomie Olindo from Southern Charm. He even created his own Below Deck “preference sheet” in anticipation of BravoCon.

Jake from State Farm shares his ‘Below Deck’ BravoCon preference sheet

State Farm, which is one of the Watch What Happens Live LEGENDS BALL sponsors, has a booth at the BravoCon Bazaar and sent Jake to Braovcon to soak up as much Bravo tea as possible. Jake created a preference sheet, similar to what Below Deck guests complete, ahead of BravoCon.

Kevin Miles aka Jake from State Farm |Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Jake would probably be a beloved charter guest because his requests are pretty easy. For his meals, he gets into “anything with ranch.” So it looks like chef Dave White won’t have any problems meeting his dietary requirements. Jake also isn’t into Whispering Angel or demands Don Julio. He’s more of an H2O kind of guy. Plus, he actually states on his preference sheet when it comes to lunch: “Whatever’s around the venue. I don’t want to be a bother.” Dream. Guest.

As far as activities go, the deck team won’t have to worry about deploying the slide. He simply wants to meet Rosbach and Olindo. Plus, he wants to snag some “cool” Bravo “merch,” say hi to neighbors, and of course, say hi to people wearing khakis.

Jake also created a pre-game video

Jake dressed for his favorite Bravo shows, which included Below Deck, Southern Charm, and Vanderpump Rules, and made an Instagram video. He’s seen sauntering into Patricia Altschul’s foyer sipping some sweet tea. “Good tea,” he says to the camera. Next, he’s on the bow of a superyacht, but it’s pretty clear Jake should remain a guest instead of a deckhand. “We’re gonna need to hoist the starboard jib!” he says into his radio.

He’s also working at SUR on Vanderpump Rules in waiter mode, ready to deliver some of the restaurant’s infamous goat cheese balls. But, he has to sample them. “I hope this one’s not supposed to go to the table,” he says.

Who will be at BravoCon 2022?

Spotting Jake at a Below Deck booth or at one of the Southern Charm panels will be easy. But what other events and panels could Jake be hitting at BravoCon 2022?

✨IT'S ALL HAPPENING!!!✨ The #BravoCon 2022 schedule is here! But that’s not all: we’ve also JUST ADDED limited SVIP and VIP tickets – get them before they go at https://t.co/jiWC8WAmIF! Who are you most excited to see? Let us know in the comments! pic.twitter.com/pxtHTfgAVb — BravoCon (@BravoTV) September 14, 2022

BravoCon 2022 released a list of more than 100 Bravolebrities who plan to appear at BravoCon this year. Nearly every Housewives franchise will be represented. Plus all five Below Deck captains will host a panel. Bravolebs from shows like Family Karma, Vanderpump Rules, Summer House, and Shahs of Sunset will be mingling with fans.

Every day will be packed with panels, photo ops, endless merch, and parties. Plus Bravo’s Andy Cohen will host nightly supersized versions of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Still want to come to New York City for an immersive Bravo experience? Bravo still offers 3-day and 1-day tickets. Plus Add-on experiences are still available.

