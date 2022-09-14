Bravo’s ‘Family Karma’ Season 3 Will Be the Season of Love and Marriage (and Drama)

The search for love and marriage has been the long-running theme of Bravo‘s Family Karma and it appears that season 3 will be packed with the fruits of the cast’s labor.

The last year of filming will likely include Vishal Parvani and Richa Sadana’s highly anticipated (and long-awaited) wedding. The couple and friends posted photos of the lavish multi-day Indian wedding held in Mexico. Plus, Amrit Kapai proposed to boyfriend Nicholas Kouchoukos at the end of Family Karma Season 2. Kapai and Kouchoukos have also since married.

A big proposal for Anisha Ramakrishna

Anisha Ramakrishna also found love while Family Karma Season 3 was filming. Ramakrishna recently posted a photo of her stunning engagement ring on Instagram. Her storyline for the past two seasons of Family Karma centered on building her fashion business from her childhood bedroom. But also her search for love and coming up empty.

Rishi Karamchandani, Bali Chainani, Monica Vaswani, Brian Benni, Anisha Ram, Amrit Kapai, Vishal Parvani, Shaan Patel, Dillon Patel |Juan Manuel Garcia/Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

That search is over because she’s found the love of her life and got engaged. Of course, her engagement story wasn’t a Disney movie and she joked about how it went down. “Most people cry tears of joy during their proposal,” she said on her Currently Cringing podcast. “No. I wanted to punch someone in the f***ing face.” She went on to explain that she waited 37 years for this day and her boyfriend had the perfect proposal planned. But it quickly unraveled in a hilarious way. Stay tuned for the full story this season.

3 Indian weddings on ‘Family Karma’ Season 3

While Sadana (patiently) waited for Parvani to finally get his act together so they could marry, Kapai and Kouchoukos had a short engagement before they wed. Parvani and Sadana were actually broken up last season and he had to prove himself to win her back. After agreeing to move out of his parent’s house and into an apartment they could share, he re-proposed with a Mariachi band in tow.

Parvani and Sadana’s Family Karma wedding was held in January and Parvani’s Instagram post reflected their long journey to the alter. “Husband and Wife. Love you for always. 1.15.2022,” he wrote. “Thank you to all our friends and family, for all the love and support these past 10 years. We did it!”

Kapai’s drama was the decision to come out to his grandmother after he proposed to Kouchoukos. His beloved grandmother died shortly after Family Karma Season 2 ended. Kapai and Kouchoukos wed in April and they split their time between Miami and Chicago.

Shaan Patel and his longtime girlfriend married – but is there drama with the Family Karma weddings? Patel and Parvani didn’t seem to attend one another’s wedding … No word on if Patel returns for Family Karma Season 3.

More questions than answers about these ‘Family Karma’ cast members

More questions than answers about Monica Vaswani and Rish Karam this season. Are they still together or even engaged? She got people talking when she posed for a wedding photoshoot – but not with Karam. And Karam doesn’t seem to be included in her Instagram any longer. Karam and Vaswani still follow each other on Instagram, but the status of their relationship is unclear.

Brian Benni and Monica Shah split and it seems that Benni is possibly still single. He’s posted a few photos and videos on his Instagram story hanging out with friends and living his best life.

Bali Chainani and O’Malley Dreisbach still appear to be together as she navigates life as an empty nester.

Stay tuned for the Family Karma Season 3 trailer …

