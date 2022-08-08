Bravo’s ‘Real Girlfriends in Paris’ Marries ‘Sex and the City’ With ‘Emily in Paris’ – Meet the Cast

Bravo is bringing Paris to viewers when the Real Girlfriends in Paris premiers on Monday, Sept. 5 after a supersized episode of Below Deck Mediterranean.

The new series follows the six twentysomething American expats in their journey and exploration through the city. The reality series seems spun from the smash hit scripted series Emily in Paris with a flavoring of Sex and the City as the Real Girlfriends in Paris cast looks for love in the City of Lights.

Who is on the ‘Real Girlfriends in Paris’ cast?

The Real Girlfriends in Paris cast are living their best lives. “They find themselves navigating careers, romantic rendezvous, unavoidable conflicts and discovering who they are meant to be and exactly what they want.”

Real Girlfriends in Paris cast |Chris Haston/Fred Jagueneau/Bravo

The cast includes Anya Firestone, Emily Gorelik, Margaux Lignel, Kacey Margo, Adja Toure, and Victoria Zito – who have all journeyed to Paris to “chase their ultimate dreams.”

‘Real Girlfriends in Paris’ cast bios

Bravo revealed full cast bios:

Emily Gorelik

Born and raised in New Jersey, Emily Gorelik visited France while attending NYU and decided she was going to stay. She has lived in Paris for two years while still perfecting her French. Emily prides herself in knowing enough to order in cafés, date French boys, and, of course, shop.

Emily Gorelik | Chris Haston/Bravo

Kacey Margo

Kacey Margo is a Southern California native who traveled to Paris while taking time off for a semester in college. Bitten by the Parisian bug, she fell in love with the culture and quickly secured a temporary role as an English teacher in a French classroom. The instability of her work situation has forced her to bounce between Paris, L.A., and New York for a few years. But she has recently returned to the City of Lights and is determined to stay. Unfortunately, complications with her visa could get in the way.

Kacey Margo | Fred Jagueneau/Bravo

Margaux Lignel

Margaux Lignel is a free spirit looking for love, fun, and lasting friendships. She has been educated at some of the best schools in the world. And she was born to French parents but grew up in New York.

Margaux Lignel | Fred Jagueneau/Bravo

Who else is on the ‘Real Girlfriends in Paris’ cast?

Adja Toure

Adja Toure is a high achiever with an Ivy League degree from Cornell. Having visited Paris growing up, she has dreamt of returning as an adult. With her family scattered across the country, she has always felt at home in France. Fatigued by her current job, Adja begins to consider a career pivot into the beauty space. While putting this next phase in motion, she dips her toes into the dating scene but will need to combat her trust issues first.

Adja Toure | Chris Haston/Bravo



Victoria Zito

Victoria Zito is a small-town girl with big fashion dreams. Born and raised in Texas, Victoria was always encouraged by her mother to stay close to home and stick to what she knows. With a burning passion for fashion, though, Victoria moved to Paris in 2017 with a scholarship to Parsons and is currently the head designer at nascent fashion brand Chloe Colette. Recently divorced, Victoria is ready to start a new chapter and focus on herself and explore all the romantic opportunities Paris has to offer.

Victoria Zito | Chris Haston/Bravo

After the Sept. 5 premiere, Real Girlfriends in Paris will air on Monday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.