‘Braxton Family Values’: Why Trina Braxton’s Husband Didn’t Want to Know How Much Money She Earned

Braxton Family Values fans have followed Trina Braxton and Von Scales’ love story. After two failed marriages with one husband cheating playing out on television, and difficulties in the dating world, Scales proved to be a breath of fresh air. Braxton has gushed about how different it’s been being with a man who is as mature as Scales. One way he proved that he was not intimidated by her success is when it comes to finances. Scales revealed during an interview that he didn’t learn how much money Braxton earned until three years into their marriage.

Von Scales and Trina Braxton-Scales | Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Netflix

Trina Braxton married her husband, Von Scales, in 2019

Braxton met Scales met on a blind double date that their mutual friends set up. Before meeting one another, both Braxton and Scales recently ended bad relationships. After hitting it off on their double date, they decided to go out again, but without their friends. They’ve been inseparable ever since.

Source: YouTube

Much of their relationship was long-distance, with Scales traveling from his home in St. Louis to visit Braxton in Georgia. The we TV reality series chronicled Scales meeting Braxton’s family. He got approval from Braxton’s parents and her two sons to pop the question.

After a year and a half of dating, Scales proposed during a family couple’s trip to Napa Valley. They wed in December 2019.

Von Scales reveals why he didn’t want to know how much money Trina Braxton earned

Since marrying, the couple have experienced some interesting times, which included the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine occurring just months after they said, “I Do.” But they were able to get through it all. One thing that’s been a touch subject at times has been the discussion of finances. While appearing on the Marriage & Money podcast, they explained their differing opinions on talking about their respective finances.

Source: YouTube

Related Why Trina Braxton Recently Filed Police Report

“It wasn’t until earlier this year that I knew how much money she made. Because I didn’t want to know, it’s none of my business. She didn’t like it. What’s hers is hers; what’s mine is ours. That’s how I look at it. It’s the way I’ve always looked at it,” Scales explained.

He said because of her platform, he opted to put the conversation on the backburner. “She’s a celebrity, and there’s always people around her and grabbing at her or whatever. So it was like, honestly, I don’t really care,” he said. “It’s not my business. She didn’t like it. But I’m like, when I’m ready, when I want to have the conversation, we’ll have it. No [it didn’t change anything once I knew what she made]. I knew it was a lot. She’s on television. But it still does nothing for me. It’s still hers. I still have to go to work on Monday.”

The ‘Braxton Family Values’ star explains having to merge their lives in the home she owned before meeting her husband

Braxton didn’t understand Scales’ stance. But they found a compromise. One way in which they decided to come to common ground on money before he learned what she made was regarding splitting household bills.

“When Von decided to move to Georgia, because he’s from St. Luis, when he decided to move to Georgia, I was already in the home that we live in now. And he was like, ‘I don’t feel like this is my house because this is your house,’” Braxton explained. “And he was like, ‘I don’t feel like this is mine. But look, if I am paying the mortgage for more than six months, then I can see this as our home.’ And he stepped up to that plate, and he said, ‘This is Trina Braxton’s house until Mr. Scales is paying for it.’ So now he finally sees it as the Scales’ home because he’s the one who accepted that financial responsibility.”