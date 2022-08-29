Brazilian Pop Star Anitta’s Net Worth

Anitta is a pop star, an LGBTQ icon, and a former board of directors member of the start-up Nubank. What is the net worth of this songwriter? Here’s what we know about the “Versions of Me” artist.

What is Anitta famous for?

Anitta is the artist behind “Boys Don’t Cry,” “Turn It Up,” “Versions of Me,” and “I’d Rather Have Sex.” This artist is a Brazilian singer, songwriter, actor, dancer, businesswoman, and TV presenter.

One of her most popular songs is the 2022 release “Envolver,” which currently has over 360 million Spotify plays. Sometimes Anitta featured artists like Afro B, Ty Dolla $ign, and Khalid on her original tracks. She also collaborated with Saweetie for “Faking Love,” earning over 60 million Spotify streams since its release.

“Saweetie is such a sweet person!” Anitta said during an interview with Mitú. “I told her, ‘Yo, it’s crazy because your name is exactly how you are.’ She’s very nice. I loved [working with her] and I’m very grateful for her because she was always making time for me, from promos to recording things.”

She appeared at the Latin Grammy Awards and earned the MTV Europe Music Award for Best Worldwide Act, befriending Camila Cabello in the process. Anitta is also a proud member of the LGBTQ community. During an interview with the San Diego Union Tribune, Anitta also acknowledged the challenges of women in the music industry.

“I don’t just fight for women or LGBT representation,” she said. “I fight for us all to have a sane environment. We at least deserve that.”

What is Anitta’s net worth in 2022?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Anitta is among the richest celebrity singers, with an estimated net worth of $50 million. This is primarily thanks to her album sales, merchandise, and world tour.

Following her debut single “Show das Poderosas” in 2013, Anitta earned a major contract with Warner Music Brasil. The celebrity is also known for her social media presence, with over 60 million Instagram followers.

There, she teases new music and posts cover shoots, sometimes partnering with brands for promotional pictures. Reuters reported that in 2021, “Anitta joined the board of Latin American financial start-up Nubank to help market its credit cards, loans and checking accounts.”

Anitta recently stepped down from the board of directors at Nubank

Anitta became involved with the financial start-up Nubank, appearing in a 2021 commercial for the company. In August 2022, Nubank announced that Anitta left its board of directors about 14 months after joining. This change is primarily due to Anitta’s schedule, according to Yahoo News.

The songwriter has several performances scheduled for this year, including one at San Diegos’ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park with Juanes and Farruko. Music by Anitta, including her 2022 release Versions of Me (Deluxe), is available on most major streaming platforms.

