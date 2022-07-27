TL;DR:

Breaking Bad fans were worried the AMC series might leave Netflix soon.

Breaking Bad is not leaving Netflix until at least 2025.

It could be a while before the final season of Better Call Saul hits the streamer.

Breaking Bad is one of those series that proves extremely rewatchable, and fans of the AMC series might find themselves diving back in after Better Call Saul Season 6 is through. Thankfully, the show should remain available on Netflix for quite some time. Despite reports suggesting otherwise, it seems Breaking Bad is not leaving Netflix until at least 2025.

Fans were worried ‘Breaking Bad’ might leave Netflix soon

With more and more streaming services cropping up over the past few years, legacy series like The Office and Friends have made their way off of Netflix. And Breaking Bad fans were worried the AMC series might follow suit, but it looks like the show is not leaving for the time being.

As Decider notes, reports suggested Breaking Bad might depart the platform sometime soon. And viewers have been asking on Reddit how long the series would remain.

Fortunately, it looks like the show’s streaming rights won’t expire for a few more years — which means subscribers can keep watching their favorite meth-making duo a little bit longer.

‘Breaking Bad’ not leaving Netflix until at least 2025

Although fans are worried about Breaking Bad leaving Netflix, a report from TheWrap suggests that’s not happening anytime soon. In fact, it looks as though the streaming rights to the AMC series won’t expire until February 10, 2025. That leaves Netflix subscribers plenty of time to dive in, whether it’s for a rewatch or for the first time.

Of course, once that date does arrive, there’s a chance Walter White’s (Bryan Cranston) story will find a new streaming home. It all depends on who acquires the streaming rights. But for now, Breaking Bad fans can rest easy, knowing the series and its prequel are still available on Netflix.

When will ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 come to Netflix?

The fact that Breaking Bad will not be leaving Netflix until at least 2025 is welcome news. However, the question of when Better Call Saul Season 6 will hit the platform may not spark as much joy.

Although the Breaking Bad prequel is available right after airing in certain regions, subscribers in the U.S. and Canada may need to wait a while for the final season to arrive.

Season 6 won’t be available in those countries until it’s finished airing. And as What’s on Netflix points out, Better Call Saul Season 5 took a while to make its way onto the streaming platform. However, the final season of Breaking Bad took just five months to join the streamer’s library.

With that in mind, we can probably expect Better Call Saul Season 6 within the next six months to a year. That means it will likely hit Netflix sometime in 2023. Fortunately, fans will still be able to watch Breaking Bad in the meantime — and what better way is there to prepare for the last season of the prequel?

