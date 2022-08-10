‘Breaking’ Official Trailer Promises Acting Chops and Drama

The official trailer for Breaking has made its way online. Based on a true story, the movie features a drastically different performance from John Boyega and one of the last performances from Michael K. Williams.

John Boyega stars as a veteran who is running out of options

In Breaking, Boyega plays Brian Brown-Easley, a real-life veteran who is in a desperate financial situation. After being mistreated by veterans affairs and worried about what his financial troubles will do to his daughter, Brown-Easley robs a bank with a bomb threat in 2017. Initially, Jonathan Majors was set to play Boyega’s role but had to leave the project due to scheduling conflicts with his Marvel role.

The movie is directed by Abi Damaris Corbin and is co-written by Corbin and Kwame Kwei-Armah. Along with Boyega, the movie stars Williams, Jeffrey Donovan, Olivia Washington, Nicole Beharie, Selenis Leyva, and Connie Britton. Here is the official synopsis shared by Bleecker Street:

“When Marine Veteran Brian Brown-Easley is denied support from Veteran’s Affairs, financially desperate and running out of options, he takes a bank and several of its employees hostage, setting the stage for a tense confrontation with the police.”

The ‘Breaking’ trailer features a tense confrontation with police

The first trailer for Breaking promises a tense and dramatic conflict between Brown-Easley and the police. Brown-Easley does not seem like someone who wants to hurt anybody, but he is trying to bring attention to his situation. Williams plays one of the officers who is trying to calm him down and resolve the conflict peacefully. The film balances multiple tones including drama, suspense, and a touch of humor.

Boyega has become a major star recently due to his role as Finn in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. He also won a Golden Globe for his role in Small Axe: Red, White, and Blue. This looks like a radical shift on his acting resume, showing the range that he can bring to a role. He also has a solid American accent for someone from the UK. Many fans in the YouTube comments are impressed by his transformation.

Fans are also looking forward to seeing Williams in one of his final roles. Williams died in September 2021 and he earned a small but passionate fan base through his role in The Wire. He appears to have a central role in Breaking and many comments show appreciation for the late actor and his career.

When does ‘Breaking’ release in theaters?

Here's the trailer for my new movie BREAKING. A special thank you to Micheal K Williams for joining us on this journey. Love to you all x enjoy pic.twitter.com/mBQG9tH2Sw — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) July 20, 2022

Breaking had its premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival under its original title, 892. The cast won the Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast in the US Dramatic Competition. Later, Bleecker Street acquired the movie’s distribution rights, scheduling it for an August 2022 release date.

Since premiering at Sundance, Breaking has been met with praise from critics holding a 78% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. Many critics are saying great things about Boyega’s and Williams’ performances, while also crediting the director with creating a tense and suspenseful atmosphere.

Breaking is set to arrive in theaters on August 26, 2022. You can watch the trailer online now.

