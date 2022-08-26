Brendon Urie Says Recording With a Tape Machine ‘Kept [Him] Honest’ While Writing ‘Viva Las Vengeance’

Brendon Urie is the musician behind Panic! At the Disco, recently releasing Viva Las Vengeance. Here’s what he said about recording this album on a tape machine to keep himself “honest.”

Brendon Urie is the artist behind Panic! At the Disco and ‘Viva Las Vengeance’

Brendon Urie of the band ‘Panic! At The Disco’ performs ‘Soul of a Man’ at a rehearsal for his broadway debut in the hit musical ‘Kinky Boots’ | Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Best known for songs like “I Write Sins Not Tragedies,” “High Hopes,” and “Don’t Threaten Me With a Good Time,” Panic! At the Disco is the brainchild of songwriter and former Broadway actor Urie.

This artist has been creating music for years, carving a unique position in the pop-punk-rock music scene. He collaborated with Taylor Swift on “Me” and starred in Kinky Boots. In 2022, Panic! At the Disco released its newest album — Viva Las Vengeance.

This collection features “Viva Las Vengeance,” “Middle of a Breakup,” “Don’t Let The Light Go Out,” “Local God,” “Star Spangled Banger,” and other original tracks. What makes Viva Las Vengeance unique among Panic! At the Disco albums, though, is that Urie used a new recording technique.

Brendon Urie created ‘Viva Las Vengeance’ with a tape machine to keep him ‘honest’

Urie is credited as the primary songwriter of this collection, sharing a bit of his creative process with fans on social media. According to a press release, Urie employed a new songwriting method for this album — cutting everything live to tape.

“Viva Las Vengeance is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn’t have before,” Urie said in a statement. “I didn’t realize I was making an album, and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest.”

Urie created the collection alongside Jake Sinclair and Mike Viola in Los Angeles, although this album is moreso about the artist growing up in Las Vegas — exploring themes of love and fame.

Panic! At the Disco embarks on the ‘Viva Las Vengeance’ tour in 2022

To celebrate the release of this album, Panic! At the Disco appears in the Viva Las Vengeance world tour. Select dates in the United States list “Primadonna” artist MARINA as an opener, while most dates include Beach Bunny and/or Jake Wesley Rogers as an opening act.

The same press release states $1 from each ticket sold in North America and $1 Euro/$1 GBP in Europe, and the UK will go to the band’s Highest Hopes Foundation. That’s a nonprofit that “supports organizations that advocate support for human rights for all people and communities subject to discrimination or abuse on the basis of gender, race, religion, sexual orientation, and gender identity.”

Urie kicks off their tour in September with a performance in Austin, Texas. Meanwhile, Panic! At the Disco is scheduled to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards. Music by this band is available on most major streaming platforms.

