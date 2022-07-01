Brian Wilson, Paul McCartney, and Other Rock Stars Who Are in Their 80s Now

Nowadays, rock and pop music from the 60s, 70s, and 80s feels timeless. The music created decades ago has stood the test of time and influenced the music released today. Several artists behind the greatest pop and classic rock hits of all time have celebrated their 80th birthday while still influencing the music industry.

Paul McCartney | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Brian Wilson

Brian Wilson originally rose to fame as a co-founder of the popular rock band The Beach Boys. This year, Wilson turned 80 years old.

Wilson is currently on the Chicago & Brian Wilson Live tour. Fans hoping to see the music legend in action can find tour dates here.

Birthday: June 20, 1942

Age: 80 years old

Most popular songs:

“Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” by The Beach Boys

“God Only Knows,” by The Beach Boys

“I Get Around,” by The Beach Boys

“Caroline, No”

“Love and Mercy”

RELATED: Paul McCartney Once Heard Woody Harrelson Playing ‘Let It Be’ and Thought ‘I Can Do That Better’

Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney was launched into stardom as a member of the Beatles. After the band disbanded, McCartney embarked on a solo career.

The singer-songwriter recently held his Got Back North American tour from April 28 until June 16. McCartney also recently headlined the 2022 Glastonbury Festival.

Birthday: June 18, 1942

Age: 80 years old

Most popular songs:

“Here Comes the Sun,” by the Beatles

“Let It Be,” by the Beatles

“Hey Jude,” by the Beatles

“Too Many People”

“Live and Let Die”

RELATED: Paul McCartney Said He and John Lennon Did Not ‘Have a Formula’ When Writing Songs

Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan is heralded as one of the greatest singer-songwriters of all time. In addition to releasing best-selling songs, Dylan has won multiple awards including Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and an Academy Award. In 2012, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Dylan is currently on his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour.

Birthday: May 24, 1941

Age: 81 years old

Most popular songs:

“Like a Rolling Stone”

“A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall”

“Mr. Tambourine Man”

“Blowin’ in the Wind”

“A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall”

Ringo Starr

Like McCartney, Ringo Starr also rose to fame as a member of the Beatles. Starr has gone on to have a successful career as a musician, and he also branched out into acting.

According to his website, Starr is expected to begin touring in the U.S. in September 2022.

Birthday: July 7, 1940

Age: 81

Most popular songs:

“Here Comes the Sun,” by the Beatles

“Let It Be,” by the Beatles

“Hey Jude,” by the Beatles

“Back Off Boogaloo”

“It Don’t Come Easy”

Tina Turner

Tina Turner is one of the most renowned singers of all time, and she is known for her chart-topping hits like “What’s Love Got to Do with It” and as a member of the musical duo Ike & Tina Turner.

Birthday: November 26, 1939

Age: 82 years old

Most popular songs:

“What’s Love Got to Do with It”

“Private Dancer”

“Better Be Good to Me”

“Typical Male”,

“I Don’t Wanna Fight”

RELATED: Dave Grohl Said Taylor Swift Rescued Him at One of Paul McCartney’s Parties — You’ll Never Guess What They Sang Together