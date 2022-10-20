Brian Wilson Thinks ‘Surfer Girl’ by the Beach Boys Is His ‘Best Song’

“Surfer Girl” is one of the Beach Boys’ earliest hits, written and produced by Brian Wilson. Here’s what this founding member said about the “spiritual” qualities of what he thinks is his “best song.”

What is ‘Surfer Girl’ by the Beach Boys about?

Rock and roll group The Beach Boys (Brian Wilson, Al Jardine, Dennis Wilson, Carl Wilson, Mike Love) | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

One of the Beach Boys’ earliest releases, “Surfer Girl,” was included on an album of the same title. According to Daily Doo Wop, this song was inspired by Brian Wilson’s then-girlfriend Judy Bowles, as well as “When You Wish Upon a Star,” popularized by Disney’s Pinocchio.

This song details the narrator as he professes his love for a surfer. He described the girl as she stood along the shore, preparing to surf. The singer mentions riding the waves with this person, which could be a metaphor for getting married and sharing life with this person.

“Little surfer little one,” the first verse states. “Made my heart come all undone / Do you love me, do you surfer girl / Surfer girl my little surfer girl.”

“Surfer Girl” was first released in 1963. Since its Spotify debut, the track earned over 25 million plays. It also landed on an album of the 50 “Best Beach Boys Hits,” with members of this surf rock group sharing their appreciation for this song.

Brian Wilson said the Beach Boys’ ‘Surfer Girl’ is his ‘best song’

In James B. Murphy’s Becoming the Beach Boys, several Beach Boys were quoted about early works. That includes Brian Wilson, a founding member credited for writing and producing “Surfer Girl.”

“I think ‘Surfer Girl’ is my best song,” Wilson said. “I believe it in my heart. It may not be the best ‘record’ we ever made, but if you think of it as just a song, it’s so simple, and the bridge is so lilting. It tells a story about love. Something that will be forever.”

Carl Wilson described ‘Surfer Girl’ as ‘spiritual’ song

Although “Surfer Girl” isn’t exactly a religious song, other Beach Boys members described this track as “spiritual.” That includes the founding member Carl Wilson.

“‘Surfer Girl’ has a real spiritual quality to it,” Carl Wilson said, according to the same novel. “The chords are just so filling. The way our voices sounded on that, the melody Brian wrote, the way he put the arrangement together, that might be the perfect melding of all the elements… It’s a big full sound, that’s very pleasing to us. It opens up the heart.”

“I think we were always spiritually minded,” Brian Wilson added. “We wrote music to give strength to people. I always feel holy when it comes to recording. Even during ‘Surfer Girl,’ I felt a bit spiritual.”

Since “Surfer Girl” debuted, these artists released “God Only Knows,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Surfin’ USA,” and other summer-y hits. Now, music by the Beach Boys is available on most major streaming platforms.

