Brian Wilson Wants Listeners To Get ‘Happiness and Joy’ From the Beach Boys’ Christmas Music

The Beach Boys love the summer, sand, and surf. The rock group also released holiday songs with The Beach Boys’ Christmas Album. Years later, Brian Wilson shared his love for the band’s Christmas hits, hoping that listeners feel “the joy of the Christmas season.”

The Beach Boys enjoyed Christmas caroling growing up, according to Mike Love

Rock and roll band The Beach Boys on the Christmas episode of the TV show ‘Shindig!’ | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

This surf rock group released several Christmas songs, including “Little Saint Nick.” Most founding members of the Beach Boys were also related. Brian, Carl, and Dennis Wilson were brothers, while Mike Love was their cousin.

Al Jardine, the last founding Beach Boys performer, was a close friend. According to Love, Christmas was always an important part of their childhood.

“Christmas was the time we all got together and would sing,” Love said during an interview with Trib Live. “We literally Christmas caroled around my neighborhood growing up. My dad would bring a truck home from ‘Love Sheet Metal’ and we’d get on the truck and cruise around our neighborhood and sing Christmas carols.”

“Family and Christmas and birthdays and Thanksgiving was all about music,” he added. “What started as a hobby became a profession and a long-lasting one at that. Now, we’re caroling around the neighborhood called the United States of America. So, we’ve expanded our reach.”

Brian Wilson wants Beach Boy fans to feel ‘the joy of the Christmas season’

In 2004, this group debuted Christmas With the Beach Boys, featuring already-released hits by the band. Even if the Beach Boys stopped touring together after 2012, members still celebrated the holiday season with fans. That includes songwriter, vocalist, and pianist Brian Wilson.

In 2018, Brian Wilson embarked on his holiday tour, hosting concerts alongside Al Jardine. The artist mentioned his affinity for the Christmas season, also sharing that with these concerts, his band “lend our voices together to make a good Christmas sound.”

“Happiness and joy,” Wilson said when asked what he hopes fans take from his band’s live holiday performance, according to Forbes. “The joy of the Christmas season.”

Which Christmas songs were released by the Beach Boys?

In 1964, the group released The Beach Boys’ Christmas Album, complete with covers of “Frosty the Snowman,” “We Three Kings of Orient Are,” “Blue Christmas,” “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” and other classics.

Perhaps their most popular holiday track is “Little Saint Nick,” which currently holds over 156 million Spotify plays. The streaming platform credits Brian Wilson and Mike Love as the songwriters, with this track holding the signature Beach Boys lyrics related to cars.

“Just a little bobsled we call the old Saint Nick,” one verse states. “But she’ll walk a toboggan with a four-speed stick / She’s candy apple red with a ski for a wheel / And when Santa hits the gas, man, just watch her peel.”