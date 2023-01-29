‘Bridgerton’: 3 Characters Likely to Be Recast

Since Bridgerton aired its first season on Netflix, the Regency-Era series has gotten immensely popular among fans. With Season 3 on the way, fans can expect to see some new faces, with the Bridgerton family already experiencing some change.

Hannah Dodd will be taking over from Ruby Stokes as Francesca Bridgerton from the third season, and there have already been some rumors that the show is looking to recast the role of the Duke of Hastings. However, Francesca and the Duke may not be the only new faces in old roles. Here are three characters the Netflix show is likely to recast.

We may see a new Phillip Crane when the new season starts

Bridgerton cleverly uses each sibling’s love story to introduce the next one. The second season laid the ground for Colin and Penelope’s love story, and with the third season in production, fans can anticipate that Benedict’s love interest will appear.

While Eloise’s love story is still two books away, the Netflix show may decide to reconsider her love interest. In her book, To Sir Phillip With Love, Eloise is depicted as a 28-year-old single woman who falls in love with Sir Phillip Crane after his wife, Marina Thompson, dies after falling ill, leaving him with children to care for.

Chris Fulton appears twice in the series, having been introduced in the first season. Little is known about his character except that he decided to marry Marina after his brother’s death. Since fans haven’t already bonded with Fulton’s character, Netflix may decide to recast the part.

Additionally, Fulton and Eloise’s portrayer Claudia Jesse haven’t shared any scenes, so it isn’t clear if they have any chemistry. Pairing them without establishing familiarity between the two characters may leave a sour note among fans. Moreover, Fulton’s role has been minimal, so he may decide to take on other jobs, rendering him incapable of committing to playing Phillip in the upcoming seasons.

Hyacinth and Gregory Bridgerton’s recasts may be due to time jumps

Hyacinth’s story is told in the seventh novel, It’s In His Kiss. She meets and falls in love with Lady Danbury’s grandson, Gareth St. Clair. Gregory’s love story comes after Hyacinth’s in On The Way To The Wedding. A true romantic, Gregory believes in love at first sight and falls for Miss Hermione Watson.

However, she has her eyes set on another, and as a way of preventing the alliance from happening, Hermione’s best friend, Lady Lucinda Abernathy, decides to partner with Gregory to win Hermione over. Lucinda and Gregory unexpectedly fall for one another, but Lucinda is betrothed to another.

It’s still too early to try and predict the casting choices for these two Bridgerton siblings’ love interests. However, given how fast the story moves, the Netflix show may decide to rapidly age the Bridgerton siblings and recast their roles.

Florence Hunt plays Hyacinth, while Will Tilston stars as Gregory. Both actors are very young and may not be grown up for adult storylines by the time their books get to TV. So, the show may have no choice but to bring in older mature actors.

Fan suggestions for these ‘Bridgerton’ recasts

Some fans on Reddit feel Chris Fulton did his character justice and don’t wish for him to be recast. Others argue that the show purposefully included him in the second season to keep his character active while they worked on his storyline.

As for Gregory, Reddit users had two actors for the role. One section of fans felt Shadowhunters star Alberto Rosende would be perfect as Gregory, while another section hoped Enola Holmes star Louis Partridge would take over the role. Some users argue that Rosende might be unable to pull off the British accent convincingly. Partridge is English, so he is already the better option on that front.