Are Any of the Bridgerton Siblings’ Love Stories Set in Winter?

Way before Netflix adapted Julia Quinn‘s romantic Bridgerton novels, fans of the book were already swooning over the characters and plot. The Netflix series became very popular and was one of the most-watched shows on the streaming service.

Netflix has taken some liberties when telling the stories of the Bridgerton siblings. Many of the stories usually take place in warmer seasons, but are any of them set in winter?

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma | Liam Daniel/Netflix

‘An Offer from a Gentleman’ has a Cinderella format

An Offer from a Gentleman is the third novel in the series of Julia Quinn novels. The book follows Benedict Bridgerton’s love story as he evolves from a boisterous, party sibling to a family man. His, however, is a tale that takes a different turn than his siblings as wedding bells don’t ring early for him.

The book is based on a tale as old as time, influenced by Cinderella’s own story. An Offer from a Gentleman tells the story of Sophie Beckett, the bastard child of Earl Richard Gunningworth. The Earl of Penwood never addressed Sophie’s origins, and when he died, Sophie became a maid at her stepmother’s orders.

Benedict Bridgerton: second in birth order, first in fun to be had. pic.twitter.com/10DIbwh6rC — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) March 17, 2022

One day the Bridgertons held a ball which Sophie attended in disguise. She connects with Benedict Bridgerton, who eventually sets out to find the mysterious girl he danced with.

‘An Offer from a Gentleman’ mentions winter

All the seasons in Bridgerton take place in warmer seasons, such as summer and spring. An Offer from a Gentleman would be the first season to take place in the winter if it were to follow the book to the letter.

looks like they were having fun ?? pic.twitter.com/ZXzszJZJOK — alice ? (@eloisebrdgrton) May 20, 2022

In an excerpt from the Julia Quinn novel, the author mentions “the winter sun” when recounting the moment Sophie’s stepmother and sisters arrive at the Penwood Manor. Quinn writes how graceful Sophie thought countess Araminta looked. “Even the countess’s hat was adorned by a long feather, its turquoise plume glittering in the hard winter sun,” it reads.

The two previous seasons have heavily featured balls and society events, but An Offer From a Gentleman notably doesn’t feature these types of events, allowing the romance to take center stage. It’s unclear how Netflix will go about this, as the balls are some of the most interesting events to watch and feature the opulence the series is known for.

It is possible Netflix will add in balls and include the official London season, as the Regency Era courting season ran from November to July, according to Shondaland. While the book doesn’t hone in on that, there will likely be some ancillary events related to the season, as the Netflix series has deviated from the books before.

One of the major appeals of the Netflix show is the beautiful sets and scenery, and a season that takes place in a snowy winter likely wouldn’t disappoint audiences. The show has made it clear they don’t try to be entirely historically accurate, and a winter season featuring holiday decorations, twinkling lights, and warm fires would provide a nice switch from the warmer, sunnier seasons of Bridgerton.

Colin’s story takes precedence in the Netflix series

Bridgerton has already told Daphne and Anthony’s love stories. Going by the book, Benedict’s story would be next, but Netflix and Shondaland have opted to prioritize Colin and Penelope.

Season 3 of Bridgerton is based on the novel Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, in which Colin discovers his feelings for Penelope, who has nursed a crush on him for a long time. The season, which is currently in the works, is expected to premiere in 2023.

RELATED: ‘Bridgerton’: The Mystery Woman In the Season 2 Trailer Could Hint At Benedict’s Story