‘Bridgerton’ Author Julia Quinn Doesn’t Believe Theo Was Meant to be a Romantic Connection For Eloise

One of the fan-favorite characters of Bridgerton in Season 2 was Theo Sharpe, a young printer’s apprentice. He and main character Eloise Bridgerton strike up a close relationship. Many wonder if the pair will start a romantic relationship in a later season. Recently, Bridgerton author Julia Quinn gave her thoughts on Theo and Eloise’s relationship.

Bridgerton author Julia Quinn | Still Watching Netflix via Youtube

‘Bridgerton’ author Julia Quinn gave her thoughts on Theo and Eloise’s relationship

Netflix’s Bridgerton is based on a series of romance novels by Julia Quinn. Both the books and show follow the lives of a Regency-era noble family as they all attempt to find love.

Eloise, one of the younger Bridgerton siblings, has not yet paired up with anyone. But fans think she might end up with Theo. Quinn shared her thoughts on what might happen between the pair.

“That’s not in the books,” the author told Insider, referring to the fact that Theo is not a character in her book series. When she gave Netflix and production company Shondaland the rights to her books, she gave up control of the story.

Have you watched #Bridgerton Season 2 yet? What do you think of Eloise and Theo? https://t.co/FBTtlemhfl — TV Insider (@TVInsider) April 1, 2022

Quinn said that she has “minimal” involvement. While she does have the title of “creative consultant” on Bridgerton, the writer said that she doesn’t know what goes on in the writers’ room of the show.

Even though Quinn doesn’t know what will happen in the show, or between Eloise and Theo, she did share her theories about the pair’s relationship.

Does Julia Quinn think Eloise and Theo will get together?

“This is my speculation as a viewer — but to me, it showed her less so much a love interest and maybe more of a recognition of her own privilege,” Quinn explained. “[Eloise] is always complaining about injustice, yet she’s easily one of the most privileged people in the country.”

“I’m not sure how much she realizes that,” Quinn continued. “I’m not knocking her for that because the injustice that she is commenting upon is very, very real.”

In Season 2, Eloise meets Theo at a printer’s shop while trying to uncover the mysterious identity of Lady Whistledown, who publishes gossip about the nobility and their love lives. The pair argue about women’s rights and class issues and eventually become close friends.

“I think [her relationship with Theo is] helping her realize that there’s more injustice than what is raining down on her,” Quinn concluded. “To me, it seemed like less of a romance. It’s more of an intellectual awakening for her.”

Will Theo return for Season 3 of ‘Bridgerton?’

It’s unknown whether Theo will return for Season 3; he and Eloise ended their friendship after it was reported in Lady Whistledown’s paper. Out of fear he would be caught up in a scandal, Eloise broke things off with him. Theo, who harbored romantic feelings for Eloise, accused her of being a snob.

Since the two are no longer friendly, some wonder if Theo will return for the next season of Bridgerton. It’s unknown whether or not he and Eloise will become friends again, but fans of the couple root for a happy ending for Theo and Eloise.

