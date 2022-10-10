‘Bridgerton’: Who Do the Bridgerton Siblings Marry in the Books?

When Bridgerton debuted on Netflix in 2020, it broke the streamer’s record of most watched series averaging over 80 million viewers. Netflix was impressed with the show’s ratings that it renewed the popular series for three more seasons.

(L-R) Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma, Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Phoebe Dyvenor as Daphne Basset | Liam Daniel/Netflix

Season 2 of Bridgerton wrapped up in 2022, and fans are ready for the third installment. As we wait, let’s look at who the Bridgerton siblings marry in the books.

The Netflix show has so far been spot-on with the Bridgerton spouses

Julia Quinn’s novels detail the life and romances of the Bridgerton siblings starting with Daphne Bridgerton. The first book in the Bridgerton novels, The Duke and I, follows Daphne’s pretend romance with Simon as they develop real feelings for one another. While Simon doesn’t want children, he reconsiders his decision, and he and Daphne welcome a baby boy.

In the second book, The Viscount Who Loved Me, Anthony sets his sights on the diamond of the season, Edwina Sheffield, whose last name was changed to Sharma in the Netflix series. Anthony tries to win Edwina’s sister Kate’s blessing for the marriage, but falls for her instead. He and Kate tie the knot.

An Offer from A Gentleman is the third installment of the Bridgerton novels starring Benedict as the main character. The novel takes on a Cinderella type of format as he meets a mystery woman at a ball. Before he is able to get her name, she leaves at midnight leaving behind a unique glove.

Benedict relentlessly tracks her down and encounters a young maid named Sophie. He employs Sophie at the Bridgerton mansion before eventually realizing that Sophie is his mystery woman from the ball. The two get married and live happily ever after.

In Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, Colin and Penelope’s friendship evolves into something more when society becomes enthralled with Lady Whistledowns’s identity. Colin learns that Penelope is the ton’s gossip columnist, and after grappling with the information for a while, he embraces it, and they become man and wife. Their romance will be the focus of Bridgerton’s third season.

The Netflix show changed Eloise’s love story

In the second season of Bridgerton, Eloise made her society debut but couldn’t follow in her sister’s footsteps in becoming the Diamond of the Season. In her quest to unmask Lady Whistledown’s identity, she meets a young man from low society named Theo.

At first, the two clash, but they grow fond of each other, and for a while, Eloise and Theo seem propped up to be the next big thing. In Quinn’s fourth Bridgerton novel, To Sir Phillip With Love, Eloise never meets Theo. Theo was actually never in the books.

She offers Sir Philip Crane her condolences after her distant cousin Marina Thompson (who was the distant cousin of the Featheringtons in the show) dies. The two begin writing to one another and develop feelings. Sir Phillip invites Eloise to his house, and they are forced to marry after they’re found in a compromising situation. Eloise then becomes Sir Phillip’s wife and Marina’s children’s mother.

Could a gender-bend happen with one of the Bridgerton siblings’ romances?

In the sixth novel, When He Was Wicked, Francesca experiences grief when her husband dies two years into marriage. She turns to her husband’s cousin for support, and the two end up tying the knot. Bridgerton recently announced that Hannah Dodd would take over the role from Ruby Stokes.

Some fans feel this offers the show a good chance at rewriting Francesca’s story to add an LGBTQ romance to the series. Hyacinth falls in love in It’s In His Kiss with Lady Danbury’s grandson Gareth St. Clair.

Gregory, who has his eyes set on a young lady named Hermione Watson, unexpectedly falls for her best friend, Lady Lucinda Abernathy, in On The Way to the Wedding.

