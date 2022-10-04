‘Bridgerton’: Colin Actor Luke Newton’s Girlfriend Jade Louise Davies Once Appeared on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’

Bridgerton, a Netflix original regency drama, has broken many viewing records and exposed us to numerous talented actors, such as Luke Newton. The actor plays Colin Bridgerton, Penelope Featherington’s love interest and a cute but lost puppy-dog type.

Luke Newton and Jade Louise Davies | Lia Toby/Getty Images

Judging on his Instagram posts, Newton enjoys playing Colin and being a member of the Bridgerton cast. However, he has a life beyond the world of girdles and suspenders. The 29-year-old actor is passionate about singing, his hometown Sussex, and his long-term girlfriend, Jade Louise Davies.

Luke Newton is quite smitten with his girlfriend, Jade Louise Davies

It may be challenging to find a “genuine love match” on Bridgerton, but it looks like Newton found one in real life. The 29-year-old actor and his girlfriend have been together for three years, and their love for one another is palpable.

Newton and Davies are a fun and adventurous couple who enjoy spending time together in the great outdoors, visiting new places, and sharing mimosas. The two had also been spotted walking the red carpet together.

Both stars are also huge fans of spectacular romantic gestures. Newton told POPSUGAR in 2021 that he took Davies to Amsterdam for Christmas and that she once made a photo album of their relationship, annotating each shot with thoughts on the memories it brought back.

“She’s got an amazing memory, much better than mine, so it’s kind of nice for me to look back and go, ‘Oh, that’s what we were doing that day,’ rather than just remembering the photo,” he said.

Luke Newton’s girlfriend Jade Louise Davies once appeared on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’

Both Newton and Davies share a great love for singing, with Davies performing with the musical theater group Welsh of the West End and Newton having sung for his character as Ben Evans on Disney’s The Lodge.

Davies’ group, Welsh of the West End, features Welsh performers from shows such as Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, and Wicked. The group has been performing for several years and even appeared on Britain’s Got Talent, going all the way to the semi-finals.

In June, Newton was seen at the London Palladium to support his girlfriend and the Welsh of the West End on their last performance on Britain’s Got Talent. Davies’ sister Amber was with Luke as they enthusiastically applauded her and the other singers after their outstanding performance of “You Will Be Found” from the musical Dear Evan Hansen.

Even though we’re on team Colin and Penelope Featherington when we’re watching Bridgerton, we’re totally on team Newton and Davies in real life.

Luke Newton’s rise to fame

A native of West Sussex, Luke attended the Greater Brighton Metropolitan College. Subsequently, he enrolled in the prestigious BRIT School in Croydon, England, where illustrious alums include Adele, Amy Winehouse, and many more. While attending BRIT, he became a member of the boy band South 4.

According to The Express, Eagle Music offered the band £1 million and labeled them “Sussex’s answer to One Direction” in 2012. However, as opposed to One Direction, South 4 wasn’t quite successful, and the group has only 61 monthly listeners on Spotify.

Newton was, however, undeterred, and in 2016–2017 he starred in the Disney Channel musical drama The Lodge, which became his first major acting break. After that, in 2020, the actor became a regular on Bridgerton in the role of Colin.

And even though we can’t picture him being anything other than Colin Bridgerton, Newton had initially tried out for the role of the Duke of Hastings. According to the actor’s interview with The Independent, it wasn’t until the second tryout that he was cast as Colin.

