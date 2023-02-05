‘Bridgerton’: Colin Will Have A Major Character Evolution In Season 3

Bridgerton is one of Netflix’s biggest shows. The drama series is based on the believed Bridgerton books by Julia Quinn. Since the series debuted, fans have been delighted with the romance and glamour of the 19th-century regency era in Britain. Season 3 is currently in production. The upcoming season will center on the relationship between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

Colin will have a major character evolution in Bridgerton Season 3.

(L to R) Ben Miller as Lord Featherington, Polly Walker as Portia Featherington, Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington, Harriet Cains as Phillipa Featherington, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton and Ruby Barker as Marina Thompson | Nick Briggs/Netflix

Penelope and Colin won’t be on speaking terms when ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 begins

At the end of the second season of Bridgerton, Penelope was absolutely crushed when she overheard Colin telling his friends he would never view her in a romantic way. He said, “I would never dream of courting Penelope Featherington. Not in your wildest fantasies.” That statement will effectively reshape how Penelope sees him.

As a result, the pair won’t be on good terms when Bridgerton returns for season 3.

“Hurt by overhearing Colin disparage her to his friends, Penelope is focused on finding a husband who will respect her independence so she may continue her double life as Lady Whistledown,” Deadline reports about the new season. “Colin is back from his summer travels and is disheartened to receive Penelope’s cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin helps Penelope boost her confidence so as to attract the perfect husband.”

Colin will have a major character evolution in season 3

While fans are eager to see Penelope break away from her confining household and those dreadful yellow dresses, Colin will also have a major character evolution in season 3.

“He really is in love with the idea of doing the right thing more than the thing itself,” Shonda Rhimes said in the book Inside Bridgerton via Entertainment Weekly. “But I do love him for it, this fixation on honor. I think it’s very interesting.”

For his part, Newton says his character is determined to separate himself from his brothers and his other siblings. “I think he’s drawn to the idea of not being like every other Bridgerton, of distinguishing himself and not doing exactly what’s expected of him,” he said.

More than anything, Colin will need to do a lot to mature.

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 will be extremely sexy

Though it may take a while, once Colin and Penelope get together in Bridgerton Season 3, fans should brace themselves for a lot of blushing. It’s slated to get extremely sexy. Simone Ashley, who portrayed Kate Sharma in the second season of Bridgerton, has even called the new season “condensation central.”

“I’m very happy when I’m reading the scripts,” Ashley told E! News. “When I receive them, I’ve got a beaming smile on my face.” She explained that the season was full of “Polin, love, and new beginnings.”

It will be fantastic to watch Penelope blossom into the woman she’s always wanted to be with Colin, finally seeing her for who she truly is.