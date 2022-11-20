‘Bridgerton’: Colin Needs to Mature a Ton Before Season 3

Bridgerton is one of the most beloved shows ever to debut on Netflix. Based on the acclaimed Bridgerton books by Julia Quinn, fans have been enthralled with the romance and glamour of the 19th-century regency era in Britain. Season 3 is currently in the works. The new season will focus on the relationship between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

As eager as fans are to see Penelope get the guy, Colin must mature a ton before Season 3 of Bridgerton opens.

Colin has never seen Penelope as a romantic prospect

As the second season of Bridgerton came to a close, Penelope overheard Colin telling his friends, “I would never dream of courting Penelope Featherington. Not in your wildest fantasies.” Since she’s been in love with Colin forever, this absolutely crushed her.

However, it has also seemingly bolstered her to focus on herself and her happiness, especially since she’s not at odds with her best friend, Eloise (Claudia Jessie).

“Hurt by overhearing Colin disparage her to his friends, Penelope is focused on finding a husband who will respect her independence so she may continue her double life as Lady Whistledown,” Deadline reports about the new season. “Colin is back from his summer travels and is disheartened to receive Penelope’s cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin helps Penelope boost her confidence so as to attract the perfect husband.”

Colin needs to mature a ton before ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3

The last thing Penelope overheard Colin saying about her was that he would never court her in a million years. Since she’s not only had a lifelong crush on Colin but she’s also been his good friend, hearing that absolutely crushed her. Moreover, his childish demeanor about love and Penelope doesn’t really give leading man vibes.

In Quinn’s novel, Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, there was a 10-year jump that allowed Penelope and Colin to mature. We doubt the series will give them that much time. However, Penelope will have undoubtedly worked on her self-confidence by the time the third season of the series opens.

“She has Colin on such a pedestal, and she thinks he’s perfect,” Coughlan told E! News. “He’s not. He’s just a human being. So she needs to stop thinking he’s perfect and appreciate herself more.”

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 will be very steamy

It appears that Colin will get his act together and find his space back in Penelope’s heart by the time the season ends. In fact, Simone Ashley, who portrayed Kate Sharma in the second season of Bridgerton, has called the new season “condensation central.” It appears that things get really sexy between Polin when they finally get on the right track.

“I’m very happy when I’m reading the scripts,” Ashley told E! News. “When I receive them, I’ve got a beaming smile on my face.” She explained that the season was full of “Polin, love and new beginnings.”

Ashley also added that the forthcoming season will “get super steamy.”

