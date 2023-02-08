‘Bridgerton’: Colin May Inherit the Featherington Estate

Based on the best-selling books by Julia Quinn, Bridgerton centers on the trials and triumphs of the marriage market in the 19th-century regency era in Britain. Season 3 is expected to debut this year. It will showcase the relationship between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

Fans are even convinced that Colin will in inherit the Featherington estate.

Florence Emilia Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton and Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton in ‘Bridgerton’ | Liam Daniel/Netflix

Colin will be surprised to fall in love with Penelope in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3

Though Penelope has always been half in love with Colin, he’s only ever seen her as a friend. Colin made this abundantly clear in season 2 when he told his friends he would never see Penelope in a romantic light. Now, as he’s desperate to rekindle his friendship with her, he will be shocked by his romantic feelings toward his friend.

An official Bridgerton Season 3 description shared on Twitter says,

Colin could very well be the next heir to the Featherington Estate, if he were to marry one of the Featherington daughters and have a son, he would be in charge of the estate until that son came of age. Out of the Featherington daughters, there is one very possible option, Penelope. Penelope Featherington had been in love with Colin for years, whilst he had no interest in her and pretended not to notice her affection

Colin may inherit the Featherington estate

At the end of season 3, if Colin and Penelope do become married, Colin will likely inherit the Featherington estate. As fans know, his eldest brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) controls the Bridgerton estate as the 9th Viscount Bridgerton following their father’s death.

Now, if Colin marries Penelope, he could inherit the Featherington estate. Penelope’s late father, Lord Featherington, had a gambling problem which left her family finances in despair. During this time, women are unable to inherit property. Therefore, it’s likely that the estate will go to Colin to repair and stabilize the estate for Penelope’s sisters and mother. Fans also point out that this was foreshadowed when Colin walked into the club just as Lord Featherington made the final bet which led to his death and the loss of his home.

Fans will have to wait to see how it all pans out, especially if one of Penelope’s older sisters walks down the aisle before her.

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 is rumored to be extremely sexy

Since Penelope and Colin won’t even begin season 3 as friends, there will be a lot of intense build-up between the pair. Penelope has been halfway in love with Colin for most of her life. However, following his disparaging remarks about her at the end of season 2, her feelings toward him have been pushed toward anger.

In contrast, Colin has never seen Penelope as a romantic prospect, but as she grows more confident, that will shift drastically. As a result, fans should brace themselves for a very sexy season 3.

Simone Ashley, who stars as Kate Sharma in the series, has already termed season 3 as “condensation central.”

“I’m very happy when I’m reading the scripts,” she told E! News. “When I receive them, I’ve got a beaming smile on my face.” She explained that the season was full of “Polin, love, and new beginnings.”