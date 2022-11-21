‘Bridgerton’: This Is Why Each Season Has Different Levels of Sex Scenes

Netflix’s Bridgerton has enamored fans since its first season. Based on the Bridgerton book series by Julia Quinn, the series centers on the affluent families of the 19th-century regency era in Britain. Season 3 is currently in the works, and fans are hoping that it will be a lot sexier than Season 2 and more like Season 1

This is why each season of Bridgerton has different levels of sex scenes.

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton | Liam Daniel/Netflix

Here’s what we know about ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3

Skipping over Quinn’s third book, which showcases Benedict Bridgerton’s (Luke Thompson) story, Bridgerton Season 3 will center on the romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). Fans of the series know that the pair aren’t on good terms after Colin made some rude remarks about Penelope at the end of Season 2.

“Hurt by overhearing Colin disparage her to his friends, Penelope is focused on finding a husband who will respect her independence so she may continue her double life as Lady Whistledown,” Deadline reports. “Colin is back from his summer travels and is disheartened to receive Penelope’s cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin helps Penelope boost her confidence so as to attract the perfect husband.”

Love's about finding the one person who makes your heart complete. By the looks of things, they have certainly found what makes them whole. pic.twitter.com/HElqsZrxUO — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) August 22, 2022

This is why each season has different levels of sex scenes

Many fans were left hot and bothered by the intense sex scenes between Daphne (Phoebe Dynover) and Simon (Rage-Jean Page) in Season 1. Therefore, when things were much tamer between Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate (Simone Ashley) in Season 2, fans were left scratching their heads.

However, each Bridgerton season will have a different level of sex scenes.

“Every character’s romantic life is different,” explained Shonda Rhimes via Who. “It would be weird if everybody had the same kind of sex life…What is great about season two is it is about longing.”

Series creator and showrunner Chris Van Dusen reminded fans that no romance or relationship is the same. “It all serves a larger purpose and it’s a different story this season,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “Different characters, where we’re with Anthony and Kate most of the season and that’s very different from Daphne and Simon.”

Ashley added, “They aren’t performative sex scenes or intimate scenes, they have a meaning behind them and I think they’re very earnt when the fireworks happen.”

Fret not Miss Featherington, for we all have heard that the most epic love tales begin as friendships. pic.twitter.com/b9uZX5NN66 — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) November 8, 2022

A new ‘Bridgerton’ character could guide Penelope in her sexual awakening

According to Simone Ashley, who portrays Kate Sharma, the third season is set to be “condensation central.” Ashley told E! News that the upcoming season will get “super steamy.” Since the Penelope fans have met doesn’t exactly have a ton of confidence, we think a new character might help guide her along in her sexual awakening.

Presently, Penelope is estranged from her best friend, Eloise (Claudia Jessie). Therefore, she might find a companion in a newcomer. Deadline reports that Black Sails alum Hannah New has been cast as Lady Tilley Arnold. Lady Tilley is “a firebrand widow. Widowed at an early age, she enjoys the privileges and power that come with being at the helm of her former husband’s estate, living life on her own terms with financial independence and sexual freedom.”

This, and learning more about Colin’s intimate life, could explain the very sexy scenes of Season 3.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian West Is Finally Watching ‘Bridgerton’ and She’s ‘Not OK’