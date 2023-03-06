‘Bridgerton’: Fans Aren’t Thrilled About the Massive Gaps Between Seasons

Bridgerton fans are struggling with the massive gaps between seasons. Though fans are eager to see the new episodes of Bridgerton, the time frame between each season is only getting longer. The series is set in the 19th century and requires intricate costuming and set designs, which only add to the length of production.

While the Bridgerton crew had hoped there would be smaller gaps between seasons, some things have been out of their control. Moreover, they haven’t left fans completely high and dry.

Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton and Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in ‘Bridgerton’ | Liam Daniel/Netflix

When is ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 coming out?

Filming for the third season of Bridgerton is in the final stages in the U.K. Nicola Coughlan, who stars as Penelope Featherington on the show, explained that while being one of the main stars of the seasons has been the highlight of her life, she’s also very eager to sleep. Since Netflix has promised that fans will see the third season of the drama series this year, fans are guessing that season 3 will debut around the holiday season.

This will give post-production enough time to finalize all episodes while giving the cast and crew a break. Fans of the series look forward to seeing the love story between Penelope and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) come to the small-screen.

Colin is slated to return to London only to find that Penelope has gotten over her long-held crush on him, and she’s given him the cold shoulder. Desperate to win her friendship back, Colin offers to help Penelope strengthen her prospects on the marriage market. However, his teaching works a bit too well, and he begins seeing her in a different light.

Fans are also eager to see if Penelope and her former best friend Eloise (Claudia Jessie) hash things out now that Eloise knows Penelope is behind Lady Whistledown.

There is nothing like a new season that brings the chance to say what one has previously left unsaid. pic.twitter.com/pEAdyOK9cb — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) October 19, 2022

‘Bridgerton’ fans aren’t happy about the long gaps between seasons

The first season of Bridgerton premiered on Christmas Day, 2020. The second season debuted 15 months later, on March 25, 2022. Now fans assume the gap between seasons 2 and 3 will be approximately 18 months.

Executive producer Shonda Rhimes had initially promised fans that the wait time between the seasons wouldn’t continue to be so extensive. However, coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols, rewrites, and reshoots have made things increasingly challenging. This has also remained true with other massive series like HBO’s House of the Dragon and Netflix’s Stranger Things.

While fans have expressed frustration with the delays, the Bridgerton franchise has something new for fans coming down the pipeline in just a couple of months.

A love story that changed the world. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, streaming May 4 only on Netflix. Save the date. pic.twitter.com/IPAP6uxcWD — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) February 14, 2023

‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ will premiere next

Netflix has announced that the limited series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will debut on May 4. The series acts as a prequel to Bridgerton and opens in 1761 when a young Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio) reluctantly arrives in London for her arranged marriage to King George (Corey Mylchreest).

The series is slated to span just six episodes. “It’s very much about how you survive in a world in which you have no power,” creator Shonda Rhimes told Tudum. “Where do you find the power in that? When I think about this series and what I want audiences to take away from it, I think the most important thing is I want people to feel like this is what happens with real love, love is hard, love is difficult, love has many layers, and I also want them to take away the idea that the happy ending that we always talk about for characters doesn’t have to be the obvious one.”